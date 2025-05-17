Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift 'don't talk about politics' with Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany: Report

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift share opposite political affiliations from Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany. In fact, in last year’s election, Brittany went viral for publicly supporting Trump. However, when the two couples are together, they rarely discuss politics.

On Saturday, the Daily Mail released an exclusive report on Kelce's reaction to Donald Trump's controversial remarks on Taylor Swift. The report claimed that even though Kelce has been "livid" with Trump, Trump's comments didn't create any tension between Kelce and Mahomes.

An unnamed source claimed that Kelce and Swift have "no ill will with" Mahomes' wife, Brittany, for being a Trump supporter. When the four reunite, they seem less likely to include politics in their conversations.

"One thing that is good, is it isn't causing any drama with his teammates as of yet, especially with Brittany Mahomes being a Trump supporter, there is no ill will with Patrick. They don't talk about politics around each other," the source reported to the publication.

While Travis Kelce has no issues with Brittany Mahomes' political affiliation, the tight end "hates that Taylor has to be brought up" in the political conversations. Nevertheless, the couple will maintain their silence until the heat around the topic dies.

Taylor Swift 'immensely' helping Travis Kelce prepare for 2025 NFL season

On Wednesday, the Daily Mail released another report in which an unnamed source highlighted Taylor Swift's underrated support for Travis Kelce. The source claimed that Swift has been making the tight end "extremely happy with life" by offering him her time and company.

Talking about how Swift has been "the best" for Kelce, the source said:

"She has been the best for his total well-being. He is extremely happy with life right now, and that is the headspace he wants to be in - it is going to help immensely with getting ready for the NFL season to come."

Nevertheless, it would be exciting to see how well Kelce performs in his possible last season in the NFL. As for his post-NFL career, the tight end would be focused on expanding his horizons in Hollywood, since he has already established his foundation in the industry.

