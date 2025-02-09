Donald Trump makes thoughts known on Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany ahead of Super Bowl LIX

Former President Donald Trump has rallied behind the Kansas City Chiefs. He cited his admiration for the Mahomes family as a key factor in his Super Bowl prediction.

In a recent social media interaction reported by Dov Kleiman on Sunday, Trump praised the Chiefs' quarterback:

"I've watched this great quarterback, who's got a phenomenal wife, she is a Trump fan and a MAGA fan, I happen to love her, she's a great person," Trump remarked.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I have to go with Kansas City," He added.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Trending

His support for the Mahomes family extends beyond game predictions. On February 6, Donald Trump took to Truth Social to celebrate the birth of Patrick and Brittany's third child:

"Congratulations to the Chiefs GREAT Quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, and his very beautiful and BRILLIANT wife, Brittany, on the birth of their new baby daughter, Golden Raye," he wrote.

The couple's growing family now includes three children: Sterling Skye (3), Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III (2), and newborn Golden Raye.

Presidential Super Bowl history is in the making as Donald Trump set to attend

NFL: AFC Championship-Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Imagn

Donald Trump's attendance at Super Bowl LIX marks a historic moment as he will become the first active President to attend the championship game. Trump plans to participate in pregame ceremonies and meet with relatives of victims from the New Year's Day incident in New Orleans' French Quarter.

Patrick Mahomes acknowledged the significance of playing before a President:

"It's always cool to be able to play in front of a sitting President," the Chiefs quarterback told reporters on Wednesday. "Someone that is at the top position in our country."

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce shared similar sentiments during a press conference on Wednesday:

"No matter who the President is, I know I'm excited because it's the biggest game of my life," Kelce stated. "Having the President there... it's the best country in the world. So, that'd be pretty cool."

Donald Trump's connection to football spans decades. He played the sport at the New York Military Academy and later owned the New Jersey Generals in the United States Football League. His pre-game interview with Fox News Channel's Brett Baier revealed his confidence in Mahomes' abilities:

"When a quarterback wins as much as he's won, I have to go with Kansas City," Donald Trump explained.

Trump will watch the game from a box alongside House Speaker Mike Johnson. His presence adds another layer to an anticipated matchup between the Chiefs and Eagles.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback