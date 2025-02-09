HOFer Jim Palmer gives his predictions for Chiefs vs Eagles Super Bowl 2025 ft. Patrick Mahomes

While MLB teams start preparations for the next season with Spring Training later this week, all eyes are on Sunday's Super Bowl LIX clash between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.

The Chiefs, two-time defending champions, are eyeing an unprecedented three-peat and are considered favorites for the marquee clash by many. One of those is first-ballot Hall of Famer Jim Palmer.

The Baltimore Orioles icon thinks that the Chiefs will be the first team to win three consecutive Super Bowls come Sunday.

"Wishing everyone a happy, healthy Super Bowl weekend. I’m a baseball analyst but my take is this. Hard to think the Chiefs with Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes will not win their 3rd consecutive Super Bowl. Never has happened, btw.. but 74.5 % of super bowls have been won by the best rushing teams. The Eagles were 2nd behind the Ravens in rushing. Therefore , they will win. Just sayin.. hoping for a great game.."

In his recent post on X, the former three-time Cy Young winner, predicted how the game will go, hypothesizing a situation where three-time Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes will come clutch for the Chiefs.

"Comment at the gym yesterday, the Super Bowl will be close and then in the 4th quarter, Mahomes will whatever he needs to do to win… that seems to be the storyline for the Chiefs this season. 15-2, and 12-0 in one score games .. just like in baseball, great teams don’t beat themselves …can’t wait to see if the Eagles can be greater today…."

Patrick Mahomes has established himself as one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history and his three Super Bowl MVP titles are a testament to his ability to rise in big games. He has a 107 of 164 (65.2%) completion rate in four Super Bowl appearances with a solid 85.2 passer rating.

If he wins a fourth Super Bowl by beating the Eagles on Sunday, he will be tied for the second most titles by a starting quarterback behind Tom Brady's seven.

Jim Palmer pays tribute to teammate Richie Dauer

Orioles Hall of Famer Richie Dauer died earlier this month, aged 72. The two-time World Series winner spent his entire playing career in Baltimore, sharing the clubhouse with Jam Palmer for more than a decade.

Palmer, who also only played for the Orioles throughout his storied career, paid a heartfelt tribute after his former teammate's death. He wrote in a post on X:

"My long time teammate Richie Dauer passes. Was part of the Oriole way, where you didn’t have to be a star to help the O’s win. Richie had an infectious personality that kept us loose, yet focused. Another reason I was so blessed to be an Oriole for life. RIP"

While Jim Palmer thinks the Chiefs are likely to make it three Super Bowl wins in a row, the Eagles will take the field on Sunday to deny the defending champions.

