"She's no longer HOT": Donald Trump reignites feud against Travis Kelce's girlfriend Taylor Swift

Donald Trump is back to dragging Taylor Swift. This time, he did it, claiming that she’s lost her looks. On Friday, the President of the United States reignited his feud with the pop superstar, taking to Truth Social with a subtle jab.

“Has anyone noticed that, since I said ‘I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT,’ she’s no longer ‘HOT?’” he wrote.

Back in September 2024, Trump posted:

“I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!”

He did so shortly after Swift publicly endorsed Kamala Harris following her debate win. In her Instagram post, Swift threw her weight behind Harris, calling her “steady-handed” and someone who leads with “calm and not chaos.”

"I’m voting for Kamala Harris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them," Swift wrote. "I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos ...,"

The pop icon also criticized Trump for previously circulating an AI-generated image that falsely showed her endorsing him.

Donald Trump praised Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany

After his first debate clash with Kamala Harris in September 2024, Donald Trump talked with “Fox & Friends” and when asked about Taylor Swift endorsing Harris just minutes after the debate, the 78-year-old said:

"Well I actually like Mrs. Mahomes much better. If you want to know the truth. She’s a big Trump fan. I was not a Taylor Swift fan.”

The praise for Mahomes' wife came after Swift and Brittany were spotted hugging at the U.S. Open. Further in the conversation, Trump said about Swift endorsing Harris.

"It was only a matter of time," Trump said. "You couldn’t possibly endorse Biden. But she’s a very liberal person. She seems to always endorse a Democrat and she’ll probably pay a price for it in the marketplace. But I like Brittany. Brittany is great. She’s the one I like much better than Taylor Swift. Wife of the great quarterback. I think she’s terrific."

Trump, who once gushed that Swift was “very beautiful” and “very talented,” doesn't seem to be much of a fan, and with his latest take, the Swift-Trump drama doesn't seem to be ending anytime soon.

