Travis Kelce reportedly "livid" at Donald Trump over negative Taylor Swift comments

President Donald Trump reignited his feud with Taylor Swift on Friday, with his viral comment on the Blank Space singer's appearance. In a Truth Social post, Trump claimed to be the reason behind Swift being "no longer hot." Commenting on the All Too Well singer's looks, Trump wrote:

"Has anyone noticed that, since I said 'I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT,' she’s no longer 'HOT?'"

Trump's comment didn't just land unwell with Swift's fans. On Saturday, the Daily Mail released an exclusive report, claiming that Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce has been "livid" with Trump going after her girlfriend.

However, despite being upset about Trump's comment, Kelce has remained silent and most likely will maintain it. Instead, according to an unnamed source, the tight end will use his anger as a motivation to grind during his training for the upcoming 2025 NFL season.

"Travis is livid that the President of the United States is talking negatively about Taylor," the source said. "He is so mad that he is going to use it as motivation during training for the season ahead, especially if Trump continues talking."

The source further explained how Kelce has been avoiding "opening another can of worms" for Taylor Swift. Therefore, "keeping quiet is the move" that the tight end would be sticking to, considering that he'd want to protect Swift from any unnecessary drama.

Travis Kelce shared hilarious reason to leave bidding race for Taylor Swift's signed guitar

On Thursday, Travis Kelce attended the charity gala by Patrick Mahomes' 15 and the Mahomies Foundation in Las Vegas. Taylor Swift donated her signed acoustic guitar for the charity auction, on which the tight end made his bids. However, in a viral video from the auction, Kelce can be seen opting out of bidding for a hilarious reason.

"I just realized I have that already," Kelce can be heard saying.

The 2025 NFL season has been rumored to be Kelce's final season, and that's why the tight end has been giving his all at the training session. And according to a recent report, Taylor Swift has been "immensely" helping the tight end with his preparations.

