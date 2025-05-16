Travis Kelce pokes fun at Taylor Swift’s signed guitar donated to Patrick Mahomes’ charity auction

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes held a charity auction for his NGO — 15 and the Mahomies — in Las Vegas on Thursday. Several celebrities, including Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, attended the charity gala.

While Kelce appeared solo, his girlfriend Taylor Swift made her presence felt by donating a signed acoustic guitar that got sold for $15,000.

Like other bidders, Travis Kelce placed his bid for Taylor Swift's guitar but decided to leave mid-race. Interestingly, the Chiefs' tight end had a reason for opting out of bidding, which attracted laughter from the attendees when he shared. In a viral video from the auction, Kelce can be heard saying.

"I just realized I have that already."

In the video, Travis Kelce was seen sitting at the same table as his teammate Patrick Mahomes and the quarterback's wife, Brittany. The Kansas City star wore a one-piece grey suit paired with white sneakers.

Before appearing at the charity gala for Patrick Mahomes's organization, Travis Kelce attended an Amazon event in New York City. For the event, Kelce opted for a new hairstyle, which the tight end faced massive backlash from Taylor Swift's fans.

Taylor Swift 'immensely' helping Travis Kelce get ready for 2025 NFL season

Per speculation, Travis Kelce's final NFL season could be in 2025. Therefore, the Chiefs's tight end has dedicated himself to preparing for his final year with the league. Interestingly, Taylor Swift has 'immensely' helped Kelce with the preparations.

In a report by Daily Mail, released on Thursday, an unnamed source revealed how Swift has been offering her time and company to Travis Kelce so that he can focus better on work. Talking about how the Grammy Award-winning singer has been making the tight end "extremely happy with life," the source said:

"She has been the best for his total well-being. He is extremely happy with life right now, and that is the headspace he wants to be in - it is going to help immensely with getting ready for the NFL season to come."

The tight end has been on a strict diet since it could be Travis Kelce's last NFL season. That's why Kelce has resisted the temptations of Taylor Swift's "amazing" hand-baked desserts.

