Travis Kelce resisting temptation of Taylor Swift's 'amazing' hand-baked desserts as Chiefs TE prepares for 'his last' NFL season: Report

By Shanu Singh
Modified May 14, 2025 14:39 GMT
After the Kansas City Chiefs lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl in February, there were rumors about Travis Kelce retiring. After deciding to return next season, the tight end has been more focused on his game.

However, Kelce's preparations for potentially his final NFL season have been filled with struggles. One of the underrated struggles has been to resist the temptations of his girlfriend Taylor Swift's hand-baked desserts.

On Tuesday, the Daily Mail released an exclusive report where an unnamed source shared details on how hard Kelce has been preparing for the 2025 NFL campaign. The source highlighted that despite being a huge fan of Swift's cooking, Kelce has been avoiding eating anything out of his diet that could affect his performance.

also-read-trending Trending

However, Kelce sometimes treats himself to Swift's signature desserts.

"Taylor is an amazing cook, and she is really great at desserts," the source said. "Travis doesn't have the most healthy diet in the world but, these days, while he might sneak in one of her pop tarts, it is not in excess."

Kelce is known to be a huge fan of partying, but this offseason, he has been more focused on his work. The source added that "he isn't partying, he's getting ready for the season."

Taylor Swift visited newborn daughter of Travis Kelce's brother Jason

On Monday, Travis Kelce and his brother, Jason, attended an Amazon event in New York City, and the ex-NFL star had brief interactions with reporters, discussing different topics. During one interview, Jason revealed that Taylor Swift already met his newborn daughter, Finnley.

"She has, yeah," Jason said, via ABC News. "She's met her. We were fortunate to have them all in. It doesn't happen often, everybody's busy, but it was really special. Thankfully, we have a really tight-knit family that makes time for each other. It's been awesome."

As for Travis, he attracted a lot of criticism from Swift's fans for his new hairstyle. Swifties trolled Kelce after the event, which came almost a day after his rare public appearance with the "Blank Space" singer.

