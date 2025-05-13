"What the f**k are you doing?" - Taylor Swift fans take major issue with Travis Kelce's hairstyle at Amazon MGM Studios

Travis Kelce had a new hairstyle during his red carpet appearance at the Amazon MGM Studios 2025 Upfront on Monday, but it disappointed Taylor Swift's fans.
The Chiefs tight end attended the event at the Beacon Theatre in New York City, alongside his brother, Jason Kelce. Travis wore a gray blazer over a graphic T-shirt and similar-shaded trousers.
However, his hairstyle was what caught the Swifties' attention, who didn't hold back in sharing their criticism.
"Travis what the actual f**k are you doing," a fan tweeted.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
"What up with that hairdo?" another fan commented.
"I’m just glad we’re not doing the mustache and feathered bowl cut this season," one fan wrote.
While there were fans who had issues with Travis' hairstyle, some liked it.
"Travis always looks good, whatever hairstyle or facial hair he is wearing. He is an athlete and always jobfull," one fan commented.
"It looks much better styled this way," another fan commented.
"He looks really good," a fan wrote.
Travis Kelce was spotted making a rare public appearance with Taylor Swift in Philadelphia
Before attending the Amazon MGM Studios 2025 Upfront on Monday, Travis Kelce enjoyed the weekend with Taylor Swift. The couple was at Talula's Garden in Philadelphia on Sunday, and a fan page posted pictures of them on X.
For their dinner date, Kelce donned a beige half-sleeved shirt, while the "Blank Space" singer wore a maxi dress with attractive floral designs and a matching black purse.
Kelce and Swift were last seen enjoying a dinner date in March in New York City. The couple has maintained a low profile throughout the offseason, rarely being out together in public. It was previously reported that Blake Lively's legal drama with Justin Baldoni influenced Swift's decision to stay away from the spotlight with Kelce.
Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.