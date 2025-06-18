"I’m definitely down to watch it" - Travis Kelce name-drops iconic 90's rom-com topping Taylor Swift’s movie bucket list

Apart from training for the upcoming NFL season, Travis Kelce is spending the offseason as much as possible with his girlfriend, Taylor Swift. From enjoying an NHL date night in Florida to attending a wedding together in Tennessee, the two have been making the most out of their time off from work.

Interestingly, the couple might also be catching up with each other's bucket list for films. In episode 143 of the "New Heights" podcast, Kelce revealed a movie that has been on his and Swift's watchlist for a while. Name-dropping the iconic '90s rom-com, Kelce said:

"We mentioned ‘Pretty Woman’ that's been on me and Tay's movie list for a while. I'm down to watch it." [Timestamp: 16:50]

Kelce's movie revelation came almost a day after he attended the Cannes Lions 2025 in France with his brother Jason Kelce. The tight end went viral for his luxurious outfit, which included some luxurious brands like Louis Vuitton.

Kelce wore a white knit football shirt from Nahmias, which he paired with black pants. For footwear, Kelce went with Gucci's Horsebit 1953 loafer. To finish his outfit, the tight end wore a Louis Vuitton necklace and Homebred Legends' snapback hat.

2025 season 'will be completely different' for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

The upcoming 2025 NFL season will be really special for Travis Kelce, as he will be receiving undivided attention and support from Taylor Swift.

Unlike the previous two seasons when Swift couldn't manage attending more than a handful of Chiefs games due to her busy Eras Tour schedule, the pop singer's support "will be completely different" this season, according to People.

Another source told the publication that Swift has been "genuinely excited to have the time and flexibility to show up for Travis more consistently." Therefore, it can be anticipated that Swift would attend more Chiefs games and help the franchise get more wins with her luck factor.

