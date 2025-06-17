Travis Kelce turns heads with $2770 Gucci Louis Vuitton summer-fit for Cannes attendance in France with brother Jason Kelce

Known for his stylish fashion sense, Travis Kelce didn't disappoint fans during his trip to France on Monday. The Kansas City Chiefs star traveled with his brother Jason Kelce to attend the Cannes Lions 2025. The tight end was spotted flaunting an outfit worth $2770, featuring luxurious brands like Gucci and Louis Vuitton.

Travis Kelce's look consisted of a knit tech football shirt from a brand called Nahmias, which costs $695. The tight end paired it with black pants and a pair of Horsebit 1953 loafer from Gucci, worth $1,050. Kelce finished his looks with a saga snapback hat from Homebred Legends worth $50, and a monogram craggy necklace from Louis Vuitton worth $975.

The Kelce brothers took over the stage at Amazon Port Panel to talk about multiple things, including their decision to start the 'New Heights' podcast. Travis Kelce revealed the actual reason to start the podcast was to "show everybody" his brotherhood, family and his life outside the "crazy football" world.

"I think we've always wanted to show everybody our brotherhood, our family, how we're in this crazy football world together supporting each other from different sides of the country," Travis said. "It was an opportunity to honestly spend more time together."

Before traveling to France with brother Jason, Travis Kelce was training in Florida for his reportedly last season in the NFL. Apart from training, Kelce has also been spending time with girlfriend, Taylor Swift. The couple was recently spotted enjoying the Stanley Cup final between the Panthers and Oilers last week.

Travis Kelce to receive consistent support from Taylor Swift throughout 2025 NFL season

The upcoming 2025 NFL season isn't just going to be special for Travis Kelce, but also for his girlfriend Taylor Swift. Unlike the last two seasons when Swift only attended a handful of Chiefs games, the Blank Space singer plans on attending more games this season. Talking about how the 2025 NFL season would be "completely different" for Swift, an unnamed source told PEOPLE:

"Not just because she loves supporting Travis, but because for the first full season since they started dating, she’s not juggling a packed tour schedule. This fall will be completely different."

Taylor Swift concluded her Eras Tour in December, leaving her with enough time to spend with Travis Kelce in the offseason. Heading into the regular season, Swift will most likely be making more frequent appearances to cheer for Kelce.

