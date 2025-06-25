"This is so Lana Del Rey coded" - NFL fans react as Travis Kelce's GF Taylor Swift pulls off first performance after reclaiming her masters at TEU

  • home icon
By Shanu Singh
Published Jun 25, 2025 15:37 GMT
NFL fans react as Taylor Swift pulls off first performance after reclaiming her masters (Image Credit: GETTY)

Taylor Swift reclaimed the master recordings of her first six albums last month from Shamrock Capital, an accomplishment that was massively celebrated among her fans. It hasn't been a month since Swift got back, and the Blank Space singer surprised fans with an unexpected performance.

On Tuesday, Swift attended the "Tight Ends & Friends" concert in Nashville, organized by Travis Kelce's Tight End University. The concert was led by Jordan Davis but included a surprise performance of "Shake It Off" by Swift.

The pop star's surprise was loved by her fans, who came forward to share their reactions.

"This is so Lana del Rey coded," reacted a fan.
"Her voice sounds incredible again," commented a fan.
"Love this for her," said another Taylor Swift fan.

Many more Swifties gushed over her Nashville performance as a "peak fan experience." One of the fans complimented the singer and said:

"how do you even top a surprise Taylor performance? like this is peak fan experience!"
"OMG THIS WAS SO UNEXPECTED," reacted another fan of Swift.
"OMG she has such a performer's aura. Always serves," said a fan.

Before attending the TE University event with Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce made headlines for hyping up the concert on his social media.

Being a fashion icon, Kelce attended the concert wearing a stylish outfit from Givenchy. Meanwhile, Swift also went viral for her surprise linkup with George Kittle's wife Claire.

Taylor Swift's BFF Ice Spice opened up about hanging out with pop singer and BF Travis Kelce

Ice Spice and Taylor Swift are well-known friends. The rapper opened up about her experience hanging out with the pop singer's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, during an interview with Entertainment Tonight on Saturday.

On the red carpet of the 2025 Kids' Choice Awards, Ice Spice said:

"They're really, really funny. They're probably some of my funniest friends. They're funny, you guys. That's the scoop. They're like us."

In other news, the "All Too Well" singer received praise from NFL reporter Erin Andrews for her visit to a children's hospital in Florida.

