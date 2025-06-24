"Not prepared for Claire Kittle/Taylor Swift mashup" - NFL fans react as Travis Kelce's GF links up with George Kittle's wife at TEU event

After enjoying a romantic Italian date night in New York City, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift traveled to Tennessee on Tuesday. The couple marked their attendance at Tight End University's "Tight Ends & Friends" concert, performed by Jordan Davis in Nashville.

Apart from Kelce and Swift, the concert was also attended by the San Francisco 49ers' tight end George Kittle and his wife Claire. A photo of Claire has been going viral on social media, in which she can be seen posing with the Blank Space singer.

One of the singer's fan pages posted a picture of Claire and Swift's meetup, which attracted reactions from fans.

One of the fans expressed surprise and commented:

"I was not prepared for a Claire Kittle/Taylor Swift mashup!"

"She is so AMAZING omg obsessed," commented another fan.

"They got Taylor at TEU?! iconic!!!!!!!!!!!!!!" a fan wrote.

Moreover, some fans couldn't stop obsessing over Taylor Swift's outfit for the TE University's event, with one of them commenting:

"Not Taylor casually pulling out the green 1989 outfit."

"Ah, she always has the best outfits!! This is so cute!" a Swiftie wrote.

"She so beautiful I’m so speechless right now," said another fan.

Taylor Swift wore a beautiful green and white check top and skirt, as seen in the viral photo of her with Claire Kittle. On the other hand, Claire paired a black top with denim shorts.

As for the TEU event, Travis Kelce was spotted creating hype around it via Instagram, almost a day after his NYC outing with Swift.

Taylor Swift's surprise visit to Children's Hospital received praise from NFL reporter Erin Andrews

Earlier this month, while Travis Kelce was training in Florida, Taylor Swift made a surprise visit to Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital.

Multiple clips of Swift's interactions with the young patients attracted wholesome reactions from not just fans but also NFL reporters like Erin Andrews.

"Yeah, I was a wreck looking at those videos, bawling my brains out. I thought the coolest thing was seeing the parents. I love her reaction walking in," Andrews said in an episode of her 'Calm Down' podcast.

Before attending Jordan Davis's concert in Nashville and enjoying a dinner date with Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce reunited with Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, in Kansas City. The trio was spotted attending Billy Currington’s concert together.

