Travis Kelce hypes up special guest performer for Tight Ends & Friends Concert and it's not Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce and George Kittle's 'Tight End University' is all set to entertain NFL fans with its upcoming 'Tight Ends & Friends' concert on Tuesday. On Saturday, Kelce was spotted creating hype for the guest performer at the concert, who isn't Taylor Swift.

Fans speculated that the guest performer was Swift, but it turned out that it will be Jordan Davis instead. The TE University revealed the guest performer on Wednesday via an Instagram post, which Kelce later shared in his Instagram story. Along with the post, the tight end's IG story included a message:

"LFG!! SEE YOU GUYS IN NASHVILLE!!!"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Travis Kelce hypes up special guest performer for Tight Ends & Friends Concert (Image Credit: Kelce/IG)

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Before announcing his upcoming appearance at the Tight Ends & Friends concert in Nashville, Travis Kelce was spotted enjoying a romantic dinner date with his girlfriend, Taylor Swift. The couple visited Torrisi, an Italian restaurant in New York City. A clip from their outing went viral on social media.

In the video, Kelce can be seen holding Swift's hand while helping her sit inside a black SUV waiting outside the restaurant's backdoor. As for their outfits, the couple went with casual clothing. Kelce wore a white soccer T-shirt with white shorts and matching sneakers. As for Swift, the singer adored a light-blue top with a white mini-skirt and stilettos.

Taylor Swift dropped wholesome Travis Kelce reference during hospital visit in Florida

Taylor Swift visited the Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital in Florida last week to interact with young patients.

A video from one of her interactions with a young fan at the hospital went viral on social media. In the video, Swift answered the fan's question about her reason for visiting the city.

"My boyfriend is training here, so I just thought I'd come see how you're doing," Swift said.

Expand Tweet

Earlier this month, the US Weekly released a report elaborating the reason behind Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift opting to spend more time in Florida than in New York City. An insider told the publication that the couple has found Florida as a "perfect escape" from unwanted attention.

“Florida has been the perfect escape for them. Taylor has been coming and going to Florida and is still spending a lot of her time in NYC,” reported a US Weekly insider.

Taylor Swift's visit to the Children's Hospital in Florida didn't just earn her praises from fans but also from NFL reporter Erin Andrews. In her latest Calm Down podcast episode, Andrews talked highly of Swift for her "coolest" Florida hospital trip.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shanu Singh A writer with a goal to provide readers with the latest and updated news from the world of NFL entertainment. Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.