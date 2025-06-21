"Bawling my brains out" - Erin Andrews praises Taylor Swift’s surprise children’s hospital visit during Florida trip to see Travis Kelce

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and pop music legend Taylor Swift are arguably the biggest power couple in the world. Both individuals are some of the best at their profession in the world and both have major fan bases and followings around the globe.
However, both Kelce and Swift are great in the community and use their platform to help those in need.
On June 20, it was revealed on the 'Calm Down Podcast' that Swift surprised people at Children's Hospital during a visit to the state of Florida when she was going to visit Kelce.
NFL analyst Erin Andrews discussed the situation on the social media platform Instagram.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
"Yeah, I was a wreck looking at those videos, bawling my brains out. I thought the coolest thing was seeing the parents. I love her reaction walking in." Andrews said.
Andrews is currently an NFL reporter for FOX Sports and has worked for various different media companies since her career began.
Travis Kelce 2024 season review and 2025 season outlook
Kelce will be looking to bounce back in 2025 after one of the worst statistical campaigns of his National Football League career. Throughout the regular season and into the playoffs, there were times when Kelce looked slightly off the pace and struggled with the fast speed and intensity of the game.
He finished the 2024 season with 97 receptions for 823 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns. Although this is still a strong stat line for the majority of tight ends in the National Football League, Kelce has proven that he is special and one of the best to do ever do. As a result, this offseason, he made clear that he wants to focus on training this offseason to fully be prepared and ready for the 2025 season.
Only time will tell whether Kelce returns to his best in 2025. However, it is clear that Andrews is enjoying the positive work Kelce and Swift are doing to help others in the community and put a smile on people's faces.
Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.