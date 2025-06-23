Taylor Swift's bodyguard steps back to let Travis Kelce be a gentleman during Italian date in NYC [WATCH]

Travis Kelce returned to New York City on Friday after spending a couple of days in Kansas City, reuniting with his teammates. Kelce was spotted enjoying an outing with friends from the Chiefs' offensive line before attending Billy Currington's concert with Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany.

However, as soon as Kelce returned to NYC, the Chiefs tight end was spotted driving up to an Italian restaurant called Torrisi with girlfriend Taylor Swift. With multiple videos circulating on social media of Kelce and Swift exiting the restaurant, it wasn't until the weekend that another angle from their date went viral.

In the video, a black Range Rover can be seen stopping outside the restaurant, with a bodyguard opening Travis Kelce's door. The clip captured a wholesome moment in which Swift's bodyguard can be spotted waiting for Kelce outside of her car door.

Instead of opening the door himself, the bodyguard let Travis Kelce be the gentleman and open the door for her. The couple was then spotted holding hands as they entered the restaurant.

Almost a day after his night out with the Blank Space singer, Kelce made headlines for hyping up the ‘Tight Ends & Friends’ concert in Nashville.

Taylor Swift aims to be 'more consistent' with supporting Travis Kelce in 2025 NFL season

The last two NFL seasons were quite hectic for Taylor Swift, who was jumping between attending Chiefs games to support Travis Kelce and managing her Eras Tour. However, the upcoming 2025 NFL season would be different for her, considering her tour concluded in December.

According to a report from PEOPLE, Taylor Swift plans on attending "as many of his [Kelce] games as possible" to offer her dedicated support to the Chiefs' tight end. An insider shed light on Swift's plans for the upcoming season and told the publication:

“Taylor plans to be at as many of his games as possible. They’ve both had such demanding schedules for so long, so having this stretch of time where things aren’t quite as chaotic feels like a welcome change.”

Fans have set high expectations for Travis Kelce, considering that the 2025 NFL season has reportedly been speculated to be his last one.

