Spotted: Travis Kelce and Chiefs OL arrive in $107,145 Hummer at KC P&L for night out

By Sanu Abraham
Published Jun 20, 2025 17:40 GMT
Kansas City Chiefs Mandatory Minicamp - Source: Getty
Kansas City Chiefs Mandatory Minicamp - Source: Getty

Travis Kelce knows how to make an entrance, even in the offseason.

On Thursday, a TikTok video surfaced showing the Kansas City Chiefs’ superstar tight end rolling up to the Power & Light District with several members of the team’s offensive line.

Their ride of choice? A sleek 2025 GMC HUMMER EV Pickup 2X, which carries a price tag of up to $107,145 as per GMC.com.

The short clip shows Travis Kelce stepping out of the all-electric beast first, followed by the linemen crew. The outing came just a day after the Chiefs wrapped up their mandatory minicamp.

The team is coming off a disappointing loss in February’s Super Bowl. Travis Kelce recently admitted that the February Super Bowl loss to Philadelphia still bothers him.

"I let everybody else be happy with that," Travis Kelce told reporters Wednesday. "Last year wasn't a success for me, and I'm motivated to make sure we get that other ring this year."

Chiefs' Offensive line seeks redemption after Super Bowl struggles

Syndication: USA TODAY - Source: Imagn
Syndication: USA TODAY - Source: Imagn

In Kansas City’s most recent Super Bowl appearance, the offensive front found itself outmatched by Philadelphia’s aggressive pass rush.

Philadelphia’s front, orchestrated by veteran coordinator Vic Fangio, overwhelmed Kansas City’s protection schemes. From the opening drive, the Eagles dictated the trenches, collapsing the pocket, disrupting timing, and never allowing Mahomes to settle into rhythm.

"Those two losses will motivate me for the rest of my career," Patrick Mahomes wrote on social media after the game.

He was referring to both the Eagles' loss and Tampa Bay's Super Bowl LV victory over Kansas City.

The Chiefs dealt with much of 2024 battling injuries and inconsistency across the offensive line. Those issues compounded in the Super Bowl, exposing cracks that hadn’t been fully resolved during the regular season.

Rather than shy away from that failure, this unit appears to be confronting it head-on, as per the NY Times. The Chiefs made subtle but strategic changes to the line this offseason, focusing on technique, depth and communication.

"We have guys that can roll," Mahomes said Wednesday. "Our job is to test the defenses down the field, and we have to get back to doing that if we want to open up other guys underneath."

Coach Andy Reid and his staff have spent the offseason pushing the unit toward a more aggressive identity. Mahomes, in his media availability, as per the NY Times, emphasized the need to reclaim the explosiveness that defined earlier Chiefs teams.

