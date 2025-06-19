Patrick Mahomes reveals expectations from Chiefs TE after 2024 Super Bowl loss

After the Kansas City Chiefs’ crushing Super Bowl loss to the Eagles earlier this year, quarterback Patrick Mahomes is looking ahead. He expects more than just stats from Travis Kelce this season.

Ad

Following Wednesday’s mandatory minicamp, Mahomes described his faith in Travis Kelce’s on-field production.

"I expect Travis to be Travis man," Mahomes said (Timestamp: 0:15)

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Patrick Mahomes also highlights the tight end’s significance as a daily presence inside the building.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"I think more than anything it's the leadership that he brings to the building every single day and how he leads by example and how he leads vocally. It's a big impact on our football team, and so I expect him to play at a high level, and then be a even better leader," He continues.

Ad

Trending

Ad

The Chiefs are entering a season defined by redemption, chasing a third title in four years after falling short in February. Kelce, now 35, is returning for his 13th NFL season amid growing speculation about how much longer he’ll play. But Mahomes made it clear.

"Obviously the play on the field is going to be high. He's going to go out there with the mentality that we're trying to win the Super Bowl this year, because we fell short last year," Mahomes said.

Ad

Patrick Mahomes didn't pressure Travis Kelce on retirement choice

NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

Patrick Mahomes also shared that he had intentionally stepped back during Travis Kelce’s offseason decision-making. Rather than lobbying for a return, he allowed his longtime teammate the space to reflect, according to the Associated Press.

Ad

Meanwhile, Kelce expressed that the fire to compete hadn’t left him. He said his motivation came from unfinished business and a hunger to chase another championship.

"It wasn't a very tough decision for me," Kelce told reporters, according to People magazine. "I know I'm getting older, but at the same time I still feel like I got a lot that I can prove in this league. It really wasn't that hard of a decision for me."

Kansas City will return to Missouri Western State University in July to begin training camp before opening the regular season against Denver in September.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanu Abraham Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.



His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.



In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing. Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.