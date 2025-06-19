"I can't see myself playing anywhere else": Travis Kelce opens up on NFL future as Chiefs TE enters final contract year

The Kansas City Chiefs selected Travis Kelce as the 63rd pick of the 2013 NFL draft. Kelce joined the Chiefs as a promising tight end fresh out of Cincinnati University, and the franchise hoped that he'd contribute immediately for coach Andy Reid.

Kelce turned out pretty great with the Bearcats product becoming a perennial Pro Bowler and helping the Chiefs to three Super Bowl rings. He's arguably the greatest tight end of his era, and a key part of a sporting dynasty alongside Reid and Patrick Mahomes.

After minicamp, Kelce spoke about his plans for the immediate future. The 10-time Pro Bowler said:

"The (Kansas City) Chiefs organization knows how much I love them. I can't see myself ever playing anywhere else, so we will deal with that down the road when the time is right. But right now, I am focused on winning the championship this year."

Kelce is entering the final year of his contract with the Super Bowl LIX finalists. He's playing on the two-year extension he signed ahead of the 2024 campaign.

Kelce and the Chiefs missed out on the chance to become the first team to three-peat in modern NFL history when they lost in Super Bowl LIX to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Eagles defeated the former reigning two-time champions 40-22.

What's next for Travis Kelce?

Travis Kelce had a decent 2024 season, leading the Chiefs in catches (97), targets (133) and receiving yards (823). However, his three receiving TDs represented a significant drop.

Kelce spoke about his ambitions during minicamp. He said:

"I am only interested in Super Bowl rings. I know what the AFC championship means to this organization and the (Hunt) family and the 15 wins and everything is something special that I will let everybody else be happy with."

He continued:

"Last year was not a success for me and I am motivated to make sure that we get that other ring this year."

The goal in 2025 will be to finish the season with a Vince Lombardi Trophy headed to the Arrowhead Stadium.

Travis Kelce and his teammates have tasted success in recent seasons, and anything less would represent a letdown. The prospect of retiring while savoring the confetti of a Super Bowl would be a tantalizing prospect for the future Hall of Famer.

In the meantime, Kelce and his teammates will arrive for training camp in July.

