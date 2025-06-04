"Shout out to Tay Tay!" - Travis Kelce has wholesome reaction to Taylor Swift buying back her masters

Kansas City Chiefs superstar Travis Kelce was thrilled for his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, who bought back her masters last week. In an episode of the "New Heights" podcast on Tuesday, Kelce gave a shoutout to his partner.
"Shout out to Tay Tay! Just got that song back too. Just bought all her music back so it's finally hers too," Kelce said on the episode, which featured his brother Jason Kelce and NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal.
Kelce's wholesome reaction on the podcast was prompted after four-time NBA champion O'Neal said that Swift's "I Knew You Were Trouble" is his "favorite song in the world." The Chiefs star added that his girlfriend got that song back, too.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
Swift, a 14-time Grammy Award winner, announced on Friday that she bought back her masters in an open letter to her fans.
"I’m trying to gather my thoughts into something coherent, but right now my mind is just a slideshow," Swift wrote. "A flashback sequence of all the times I daydreamed about, wished for, and prayed away for a chance to get to tell you this news. All the times I was thisssss close, reaching out for it, only for it to fall through.
"I almost stopped thinking it could ever happen, after 20 years of having the carrot dangled and then yanked away. But that’s all in the past now. I’ve been bursting into tears of joy at random intervals ever since I found out that this is really happening. I really get to say these words: All of the music I’ve ever made… now belongs to me.”
In an Instagram post she shared on Friday, Swift posted with her albums: Fearless, Speak Now, Red, 1989 and Reputation.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce spotted in Florida as Chiefs star misses OTA session
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift were spotted at Harry’s restaurant in West Palm Beach, Florida, last week. The couple reportedly stepped out for a late-night bite.
Kelce was reportedly absent from the Chiefs' voluntary OTA session on Monday.
Since the Chiefs' Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in February, the couple have rarely been spotted in public. Although some believed Kelce and Swift might have split up, the two quashed the rumors when they appeared together at a restaurant in Philadelphia for Mother's Day.
Kelce is expected to return to Kansas City's mandatory minicamp next week.
Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.