"Shout out to Tay Tay!" - Travis Kelce has wholesome reaction to Taylor Swift buying back her masters

Kansas City Chiefs superstar Travis Kelce was thrilled for his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, who bought back her masters last week. In an episode of the "New Heights" podcast on Tuesday, Kelce gave a shoutout to his partner.

Ad

"Shout out to Tay Tay! Just got that song back too. Just bought all her music back so it's finally hers too," Kelce said on the episode, which featured his brother Jason Kelce and NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal.

Taylor Swift Updates @@swifferupdates 📹| Travis shouting out Taylor buying her masters back 🥳 "Shout out to Tay Tay! Just got that song back too. Just bought all her music back so it's finally hers too."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Kelce's wholesome reaction on the podcast was prompted after four-time NBA champion O'Neal said that Swift's "I Knew You Were Trouble" is his "favorite song in the world." The Chiefs star added that his girlfriend got that song back, too.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Swift, a 14-time Grammy Award winner, announced on Friday that she bought back her masters in an open letter to her fans.

"I’m trying to gather my thoughts into something coherent, but right now my mind is just a slideshow," Swift wrote. "A flashback sequence of all the times I daydreamed about, wished for, and prayed away for a chance to get to tell you this news. All the times I was thisssss close, reaching out for it, only for it to fall through.

Ad

"I almost stopped thinking it could ever happen, after 20 years of having the carrot dangled and then yanked away. But that’s all in the past now. I’ve been bursting into tears of joy at random intervals ever since I found out that this is really happening. I really get to say these words: All of the music I’ve ever made… now belongs to me.”

Ad

In an Instagram post she shared on Friday, Swift posted with her albums: Fearless, Speak Now, Red, 1989 and Reputation.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce spotted in Florida as Chiefs star misses OTA session

Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce (L) and Taylor Swift - Source: Getty

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift were spotted at Harry’s restaurant in West Palm Beach, Florida, last week. The couple reportedly stepped out for a late-night bite.

Ad

Kelce was reportedly absent from the Chiefs' voluntary OTA session on Monday.

Since the Chiefs' Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in February, the couple have rarely been spotted in public. Although some believed Kelce and Swift might have split up, the two quashed the rumors when they appeared together at a restaurant in Philadelphia for Mother's Day.

Kelce is expected to return to Kansas City's mandatory minicamp next week.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.