"Nothing about him that’s fake" - Jets HC Aaron Glenn throws subtle jab at Aaron Rodgers while praising ‘authentic’ Justin Fields

Aaron Glenn doesn't seem to be stopping dissing Aaron Rodgers anytime soon. Several weeks after he lauded Justin Fields, the New York Jets' brand-new quarterback, Glenn did the same.

Brian Costello of the New York Post wrote on Saturday how Fields has won over teammates and coaches with his behavior on and off the field. Glenn, who will start his tenure with the Jets at the same time as Fields, raved about the former Chicago Bears and Pittsburgh Steelers playmaker.

The former Detroit Lions defensive coordinator lauded Justin Fields' authenticity, which he says isn't easy to find in every player.

“I take to him because he is authentic and he’s himself,” Glenn said of Fields. “It’s one thing that players can pick out is someone that’s fake, and there’s nothing about him that’s fake. So, I love everything about the player, I love everything about the way he carries himself.”

Justin Fields played 10 games (started six), posting a 4-2 record in those matchups, completing 106 of 161 pass attempts for 1,106 yards, five touchdowns and only one interception.

He also carried the football 62 times, tallying 289 yards and five touchdowns. Fields offers mobility to the Jets, something Aaron Rodgers lacked. They are set to start a new chapter, but Aaron Glenn doesn't seem to be over the team's immediate past.

Former Aaron Rodgers teammate clapped back at Aaron Glenn's prior criticism

At the end of June, after Aaron Glenn said Justin Fields wasn't a "celebrity quarterback," which was another dig at Aaron Rodgers, James Jones defended his former teammate during an episode of "The Facility," and called out Glenn.

"This is foul, and it's a shot," Jones said. "And the main reason why it's foul and it's a shot is because you just had a four-time MVP, celebrity, superstar quarterback. Whether he played well or not, that is what you had in the building.

"He is not there. So it's a shot if you weren't on this show this upcoming season, and I said, 'We don't need nobody up here that write books.' That's a shot if you weren't on this show for a year. And I said, 'Man, we don't need nobody to come up here wearing chains.' That's a shot. We just had dudes like that... we don't need that."

The Jets and the Steelers will clash in Week 1 of the 2025 season, which should be a must-see matchup.

