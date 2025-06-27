"This is foul": Aaron Rodgers' former teammate calls out Aaron Glenn's comment on Justin Field as taking "shot" at 4x MVP

James Jones defended his former Green Bay Packers teammate, Aaron Rodgers, after claiming Jets coach Aaron Glenn took a "shot" at the four-time NFL MVP with his comment about Justin Fields' approach to being the team's starting quarterback.

Jones, who played with Rodgers from 2007-13 and in 2015, didn't appreciate Glenn's comment, calling him out for seemingly speaking about Rodgers when he is no longer around.

"This is foul, and it's a shot," Jones said on The Facility on Thursday. "And the main reason why it's foul and it's a shot is because you just had a four-time MVP, celebrity, superstar quarterback. Whether he played well or not, that is what you had in the building.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"He is not there. So it's a shot if you weren't on this show this upcoming season, and I said, 'We don't need nobody up here that write books.' That's a shot if you weren't on this show for a year. And I said, 'Man, we don't need nobody to come up here wearing chains.' That's a shot. We just had dudes like that... we don't need that."

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Jones added that with Rodgers no longer on the team, Glenn should be focusing on developing his young quarterback, Fields, whose success will be tied to him.

In an article on The Athletic published Tuesday, Glenn hailed Fields for not trying to embody a "celebrity quarterback," which Jones translated as a shot at Aaron Rodgers.

“He’s not trying to be the celebrity quarterback, he’s just trying to be himself,” Glenn said of Fields. “And whatever comes with that, it comes with it. So, he’s not trying to impress anybody. He’s going out there and he’s busting his (expletive) trying to be the best quarterback he can be for this team. Everybody sees that — and I like that.”

Aaron Rodgers "pretty sure" 2025 will be final NFL season of his career

After a tumultuous 2024 season with the Jets (5-12), which was his first one back after suffering an Achilles injury four snaps into the 2023 campaign, Aaron Rodgers is set to start a new chapter in his honored career.

He signed a one-year, $13.6 million deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers to play his 21st season in the NFL.

During a Wednesday appearance on the "Pat McAfee Show," Rodgers revealed he may be playing his final season.

"Yeah, I'm pretty sure this is it," said Rodgers. "That's why we just did a one-year deal. Steelers didn't need to put any extra years on that or anything, so this was really about finishing with a lot of love and fun and peace for the career that I've had."

This isn't the first time Aaron Rodgers has flirted with retirement; he reportedly considered it before signing with the Steelers. But time will tell how serious he is about it.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Orlando Silva Orlando Silva joined the Sportskeeda team in 2024 as a member of the NBA roster as an analyst. After completing his bachelor's in English studies in 2016, he decided to pursue a career in sports journalism. Being an avid fan of the NBA, Orlando has covered the league for five years now, with a big focus on trending stories, the latest rumors and reports.

He's expanded his area of expertise to the NFL, one of his biggest passion since discovering the competition in 2007.



Orlando is a huge fan of the San Antonio Spurs, and his favorite player of all time is Tim Duncan. Of course, Greg Popovich is his favorite coach of all time and Victor Wembanyama is already his favorite player in the league. In the NFL, he supports the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.



Besides being a writer, Orlando is also an entrepreneur while pursuing a music production career. Know More

New York Jets Nation! Check out the latest Jets Schedule and dive into the New York Jets Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.