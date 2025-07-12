"It is hate" - Ryan Clark sets record straight on Cam Newton comparing Jayden Daniels’ graph to RG3’s infamous career fall

Former NFL star Ryan Clark dismissed Cam Newton's statement that Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels would go down the same path as Robert Griffin III.

The Commanders acquired Daniels with the second pick in the 2024 NFL draft and was named the starting quarterback. The 2023 Heisman winner had an impressive debut, putting up a 12-5 record, leading the team to the NFC championship game, where they lost to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Daniels was named the Offensive Rookie of the Year, with fans excited for his improved performances in Year Two. However, experts and analysts reckon the QB could witness a sophomore slump, with Newton even labeling Daniels a "one-hit wonder" like RGIII.

In an interview with DC rapper Yale, Newton highlighted his concern about Daniels having a similar career path as RGIII, who won the OROY in 2012 with the Redskins but struggled thereafter, hanging up his cleats after eight seasons. On Friday, Clark shared his thoughts on Newton's comments on Daniels.

"Any negativity you bring-I don't care how well thought out, I don't care how much analysis, analytics or statistical imput- you put into it. ... it's hate," Clark said on the Pivot podcast (37:10).

"I'm not saying he's hating. It's going to be taken as that by everybody else. Because all this young man has shown you is that he excels. All he's shown you is that he has great leadership qualities."

During the 2024 regular season, Daniels recorded 3,568 yards and 25 TDs passing with just nine interceptions. He was also invited to participate in the Pro Bowl game, where the NFC secured a 76-63 victory over the AFC team.

Former Cowboys star Dez Bryant also defends Jayden Daniels after Cam Newton's comments

Ryan Clark isn't the only one to call out Cam Newton for criticising Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels. After Newton's comments went viral, former Cowboys star Dez Bryant came to Daniels' defense.

Heaping praise on Daniels, Bryant tweeted:

"Jayden Daniels is here to stay. Nothing about how he ploays the game of football show's he's a one hit wonder. Out of all athletics dual-threat QBs who have played the game, Jayden Daniels reads the defense the best. ... He doesn't rely on his athletic ability, and that's what makes him dangerous."

The Commanders begin their 2025 campaign against the Giants in September. Can Daniels once again help them compete for a playoff spot?

