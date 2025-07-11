"Nothing was set on platter for him": Chris Broussard tags Jayden Daniels with elite QB status after rookie season

Jayden Daniels won the 2023 Heisman Trophy during his stint with the LSU Tigers. The Washington Commanders acquired him with the second overall pick in last year's NFL draft. He was named the starting quarterback during his debut campaign.

Daniels impressed with his performance last season as the Commanders made the NFC Championship, where they lost to the Philadelphia Eagles. Thus, there are a lot of expectations for the quarterback heading into year two in the league.

On Thursday, NFL analyst Chris Broussard shared his thoughts on Daniels' NFL debut with the Commanders. On First Things First, he heaped praise on the rookie while naming him the fifth-best quarterback in the league. Broussard also expressed confidence in Daniels' ability to continue leading the offense with success.

"I'm going to say Jayden Daniels right now," Broussard said (1:05). "Now I get it, a sophomore slump is on the table or whatever. We saw C.J. Stroud have it, but this guy, he's only got one year, but it was the best rookie season we've ever seen.

"I mean, they went 12 wins and the NFC Championship game. It was close. He can run it. But it wasn't because of him (that the Commanders lost). It was because of the defense that they got blasted... He's poised. He's a leader. He had one really good weapon in Terry McLaruin. ... Like nothing was set on a platter for him, and he went out there and got it done. So right now, I think I'd have to go with Jayden Daniels."

While leading the Commanders to a 12-5 record, Daniels tallied 3,568 yards and 25 TDs passing in the regular season and was also honored as the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Ex-Cowboys star defends Jayden Daniels after Cam Newton labels him a "one-hit wonder"

Cam Newton told DC rapper Wale that Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels is an one-season wonder after his impressive debut campaign in the NFL.

Newton has doubts about Daniels continuing his impressive performances, but ex-Cowboys star Dez Bryant defended the rookie quarterback, tweeting:

"Jayden Daniels is here to stay. Nothing about how he plays the game of football shows he's a one hit wonder. Out of all atheltic dual threat Qbs who have played the game, Jayden Daniels reads the defense the best. He doesn't rely on his athletic ability, and that's what makes him dangerous.."

The Commanders are on the rise after Josh Harris took over ownership from Dan Snyder. Only time will tell if Daniels can lead the franchise to its first Lombardi Trophy since Super Bowl XXVI.

