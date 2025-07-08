"I hate stat watchers with passion": Dez Bryant clashes with fans after calling out Cam Newton's 'one-hit wonder' remark on Jayden Daniels

Since Dez Bryant retired from the NFL, he has been extremely active on social media. The former wide receiver, who made a career for himself with the Dallas Cowboys, does not waste any time speaking on a plethora of topics, while also promoting his businesses.
The most recent discussion that Bryant was involved in happened around Jayden Daniels. The Washington Commanders quarterback had a tremendous rookie season, leading his team to the NFC Championship Game as the second-overall pick.
But former NFL quarterback Cam Newton is concerned that, as with other quarterbacks who relied on their athleticism, Daniels could also be a victim of the one-season wonder syndrome. He gave this view on a recent podcast appearance:
Bryant does not agree with his view. The wide receiver gave his take on Twitter that, due to Daniels' quick and smart processing, he could rely less on his running style and succeed as a passer.
After a fan pointed out that he had over 900 rushing yards in 2024, Bryant took offense and called out "stat watchers" who give opinions without properly watching game film:
"I hate stat watchers with a passion, because I know we are speaking different languages about the game. Stat watchers are only good for fantasy and the betting community, respectively. Hours of film studying go into picking up a 3rd & 2 on the 15-yard line going in. It's multiple meanings behind the stat that show what makes a player great."
Dez Bryant lauds Tyler Lockett for "example for black community" following personal admission
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Tyler Lockett recently revealed that he waited until his marriage to lose his virginity. He got married in 2023, and despite the temptations that would come for a famous NFL player, he decided to stay true to his beliefs.
Dez looked at this as a great example, and said that he wanted Lockett's message to be shared:
"I think this needs to be viral because is the greatest example for the black community"
Dez Bryant spent most of his career playing for the Dallas Cowboys, but he later had stints with the New Orleans Saints and the Baltimore Ravens. He hasn't played since 2020, but there was no official retirement announcement.
