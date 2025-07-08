Insider reveals one factor that could result in Jayden Daniels' sophomore slump as Commanders QB preps for 2025 season

Jayden Daniels had an impressive NFL debut last season. The Washington Commanders acquired the 2023 Heisman winner with the second pick in the 2024 NFL draft. As a rookie starting quarterback, he helped his team qualify for the playoffs and compete for the national championship.

Unfortunately, the Commanders lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in the title game. Jayden Daniels recorded a total of 3,568 yards and 25 TDs passing. As he gears up for year two, there are a lot of expectations for the quarterback.

On Monday, NFL insider Jeremy Fowler discussed Daniel's upcoming season with the Commanders. He also opened up about one thing that could play a factor in the QB suffering a slump in 2025.

"He was so good (in year one), that people wonder like hey, is there gonna be a sophomore slump here?" Fowler said. "The one thing that could hurt Jayden Daniels right now is Terry McLaurin. Is he going to be there for training camp because of his contract situation, not happy with where things are with an extension. So, they have a couple weeks heer to try to make progress, but he needs McLaurin there at camp." (TS-1:35)

Terry McLaurin has been a key part of the Commanders' offense since being drafted in 2019. The wide receiver is entering the last season of his three-year $71 million extension and has been demanding a new deal from the team. However, negotiation talks have reportedly not been progressing.

According to reports, the wide receiver is currently 'not happy' with where things are regarding his contract extension. It remains to be seen if the team can figure his situation out ahead of training camp.

NFL analyst opens up about Jayden Daniels training this offseason under the guidance of Dan Quinn

Dan Quinn had a good start to his stint as the head coach of the Commanders last season. With Daniels as his starting quarterback, fans expect them to help the team become a legitimate Super Bowl contender.

Last month, NFL analyst Cameron Wolfe shared details about the quarterback's offseason training with Dan Quinn.

"Dan Quinn told me he's been spending more meeting time with Jayden Daniels talking defensive tendencies, schemes, ways teams are going to try to take advantage of him in year two," Wolfe said. "... They've been working a lot this offseason on beyond the no-huddle. Getting into huddle, how to handle different blitzes, and scheme changes so that Jayden Daniels can be ahead of the changes that defenses bring to him next year."

The Commanders have not won the Lombardi Trophy since Super Bowl XXVI. Only time will tell if they can end this drought this upcoming season.

