"That's what makes him dangerous" - Ex-Cowboys All-Pro Dez Bryant defends Jayden Daniels as Cam Newton labels Commanders QB as "one-hit wonder"

The Washington Commanders drafted Jayden Daniels with the second overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft. The 2023 Heisman winner was named the starting quarterback during his debut league campaign. Daniels helped the Commanders finish second in the NFC East and qualify for the playoffs. They reached the NFC title game, where they lost to the Eagles.

As Daniels gears up for year two with the Commanders, former NFL star Cam Newton had an interesting take about the rookie's future in the league. In an interview with DC rapper Wale, Newton talked about the possibility of the rookie being a "one-hit wonder" after an impressive debut campaign.

Amid Newton's criticism, former Dallas Cowboys star Dez Bryant defended Daniels. On Saturday, he shared a clip of Newton on social media and accompanied it with a message talking about how Jayden Daniels is poised to become one of the greatest quarterbacks in the league.

"Jayden Daniels is here to stay," Bryant said. "Nothing about how he plays the game of football shows he's a one-hit wonder. Out of all athletic dual-threat QBs who have played the game, Jayden Daniels reads the defense the best. ... He doesn't rely on his athletic ability, and that's what makes him dangerous."

Last season, Daniels recorded 3,568 yards and 25 TDs passing in the regular season for the Commanders. Cam Newton believes there's a possibility of the rookie going the same path as ex-NFL star RGIII.

He was named the OROY during his debut with the Commanders, but injuries ruined RGIII's career, resulting in him having a short stint in the league as a one-hit wonder.

Jayden Daniels learning from Dan Quinn this offseason to prepare for Year two

After years of being a bottom-tier team in the league, the Commanders are making a comeback under Dan Quinn. Following an impressive 2024 campaign, Quinn is gearing up to become a potential Super Bowl contender with Daniels by his side.

Last month, NFL analyst Cameron Wolfe shared details about the rookie's offseason preparations with Quinn.

"Dan Quinn told me he's been spending more meeting time with Jayden Daniels talking defensive tendencies, schemes, the way teams are going to try take advantage of him in Year two," Wolfe said. "One example he gave me is they ran hundred more no-huddle offensive plays last year than any other team.

"They had tremendous success with them. But defenses are going to find an answer to it, so they've been working a lot this offseason on beyond the no-huddle. Getting into the huddle, how to handle different blitzes and scheme changes so that Jayden Daniels can be ahead of the changes that defenses bring to him next year."

The Commanders last won the Lombardi Trophy during Super Bowl XXVI. Will Daniels be the key to ending this championship drought for the franchise?

