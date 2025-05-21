Cam Newton shuts down hate toward Jayden Daniels’ mom Regina after she confesses receiving "threats" online

Jayden Daniels quickly became one of the faces of the NFL. His rookie year was nothing short of amazing, with the Washington Commanders quarterback leading his team to a surprise NFC Championship Game appearance, despite their 4-13 record the previous season.
As the Commanders prepare for a new season with bigger expectations, keeping Daniels' head on the football field is important for all parties. His mom, Regina Jackson, also works as his agent and business manager, and she's been very proactive in trying to protect her son from the dirty side of the business world.
After listening to Jackson's comments during her appearance on 'The Pivot' podcast the past week, former NFL quarterback Cam Newton defended her actions in his 4th & 1 show. Newton pointed how, despite the critics, she's not doing anything different than any good parent would do:
"She's not doing anything different than any other parent would do for their child. And you have to set perimeters. And say 'we're not doing that'. You would hope that child, that son, has resources in their life that can protect them. Instead of tipping our hat and appreciate a parent, we're looking at them, like 'oh, man, he's doing too much.' And I just hate that for the black community. They do have good parents. It's better to protect than to have a situation that you could've prevented. And that goes back to parenting.
What did Jayden Daniels' mom say during her appearance on 'The Pivot'?
Regina Jackson spoke about how she was trying to protect her son in all of his relationships. As he enters a completely new world with his NFL success, Jackson stated that her goal was to protect Daniels from the "predators and vultures that could be out there."
“The whole girls' comment was made first of all two years ago, when he was at LSU. It was a question [I was] asked, ‘What is your biggest fear?’ That should be every parents’ biggest fear, men and women, because you’re a public figure and your dollar amount is associated with your name, so you never know who’s really there for you and who’s really against you. He doesn’t know what he doesn’t know. He knows football, and he does it very well, but he doesn’t know the business world."
As the second overall pick in the 2024 draft, Daniels naturally attracted plenty of attention during his pre-draft process. But the success during his rookie season would only escalate things, and his mom is happy to be there and help him.
