Cam Newton shuts down hate toward Jayden Daniels’ mom Regina after she confesses receiving "threats" online

Jayden Daniels quickly became one of the faces of the NFL. His rookie year was nothing short of amazing, with the Washington Commanders quarterback leading his team to a surprise NFC Championship Game appearance, despite their 4-13 record the previous season.

As the Commanders prepare for a new season with bigger expectations, keeping Daniels' head on the football field is important for all parties. His mom, Regina Jackson, also works as his agent and business manager, and she's been very proactive in trying to protect her son from the dirty side of the business world.

After listening to Jackson's comments during her appearance on 'The Pivot' podcast the past week, former NFL quarterback Cam Newton defended her actions in his 4th & 1 show. Newton pointed how, despite the critics, she's not doing anything different than any good parent would do:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"She's not doing anything different than any other parent would do for their child. And you have to set perimeters. And say 'we're not doing that'. You would hope that child, that son, has resources in their life that can protect them. Instead of tipping our hat and appreciate a parent, we're looking at them, like 'oh, man, he's doing too much.' And I just hate that for the black community. They do have good parents. It's better to protect than to have a situation that you could've prevented. And that goes back to parenting.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Trending

Expand Tweet

What did Jayden Daniels' mom say during her appearance on 'The Pivot'?

Regina Jackson spoke about how she was trying to protect her son in all of his relationships. As he enters a completely new world with his NFL success, Jackson stated that her goal was to protect Daniels from the "predators and vultures that could be out there."

“The whole girls' comment was made first of all two years ago, when he was at LSU. It was a question [I was] asked, ‘What is your biggest fear?’ That should be every parents’ biggest fear, men and women, because you’re a public figure and your dollar amount is associated with your name, so you never know who’s really there for you and who’s really against you. He doesn’t know what he doesn’t know. He knows football, and he does it very well, but he doesn’t know the business world."

As the second overall pick in the 2024 draft, Daniels naturally attracted plenty of attention during his pre-draft process. But the success during his rookie season would only escalate things, and his mom is happy to be there and help him.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Henrique Bulio Henrique Bulio is an NFL and College Football journalist at Sportskeeda and the Editor-in-Chief of Pro Football Brasil. He has a total 13 years of experience working in American Football, and playing quarterback at an amateur level in Brazil has given him a unique perspective of the game.



Henrique follows the Philadelphia Eagles closely due to Michael Vick's historic performance on MNF against the Washington Commanders in 2010. His all-time favorite player is Ed Reed; he believes that Reed is the greatest safety to ever play the game. Bill Belichick gets the nod as Henrique's favorite coach for coaching the Patriots to glory over two decades.



If Henrique were to be able to go back in time and watch one game, it would be Super Bowl XLIX, where the Patriots and the Seahawks played a complete, back-and-forth game that concluded with one of the biggest talking points in NFL history.



Technical deep dives are Henrique’s specialty, and he ensures never to use misleading words in his articles, since he himself consumes a lot of information off the web. He has had the privilege of interviewing Cairo Santos, Lamar Jackson, Jim Harbaugh, Sean McDermott, Bruce Arians, Matt LaFleur, among others.



Aside from football, Henrique likes to play poker and Counter-Strike. Know More

When do NFL tickets go on sale for 2025 season? All you need to know