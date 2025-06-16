Chad Johnson reveals how Jayden Daniels will be key in Terry McLaurin getting potential $90,000,000 Commanders contract extension

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin has been absent in the team's voluntary OTAs. He wants a three-year contract extension, which could be worth around $90,000,000, as predicted by CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin. However, the two sides haven't reached an agreement.

NFL legend Chad Johnson believes that the Commanders' QB1, Jayden Daniels, could be instrumental in McLaurin getting his desired deal. On Monday, Johnson said Daniels could have a conversation with the front office and say that he needs his No. 1 receiver to have a safety net on offense.

“I'mma tell you how you going to get his money," Johnson said (0:45), via "Nightcap." "Jayden Daniels can go up there, ‘Hello. Who is it?' ‘It's Jayden, (your) No. 1 quarterback. I need my captain. I'm not sure what you need to do on your end, but I know what I need on my end. I need scary Terry to get that money so I have that safety net.

"'So I have that individual to throw to, the same one. Pull up the film from last year, I don't understand what the problem is. I don't know what we mulling around for. Get him his money. I still got two years before I'm up, so we gonna be all right.'”

Last season, McLaurin had a career high 77 passes received for 1,096 yards and 13 touchdowns.

NFL insider reveals why he believes Terry McLaurin doesn't have a new contract with the Commanders yet

Terry McLaurin has been with the Washington Commanders throughout his NFL career. The team picked the wide receiver in the third round in 2019. Since then, McLaurin has started all 97 games, and has recorded 6,379 yards and 38 touchdowns.

The Commanders signed him to his first extension in July 2022, agreeing on a three-year $71 million deal. However, they have failed to come to an agreement this time around, and NFL insider Jeremy Fowler gave his take on the situation.

"I talked to someone within the team who said, 'Look, we want Terry McLaurin to be a Commander for life,'" Fowler said on Saturday, via "SportsCenter."

"It's just been probably a little slower than everyone expected. These are hard deals to do. That receiver market is over $30 million per year, and he's a star receiver. They got five or six weeks before camp to try and shake that out."

It'll be interesting to see what the future holds for McLaurin and the Washington Commanders as the team prepares for the upcoming campaign.

