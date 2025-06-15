"These are hard deals to do" - NFL insider reveals why Terry McLaurin’s contract extension is facing roadblock with Commanders

Wide receiver Terry McLaurin has been a key offensive player for the Washington Commanders. He was drafted in the third round of the 2019 NFL draft. In six seasons, McLaurin has started all 97 games he's played, recording 6,379 yards and 38 TDs receiving.

In July 2022, the wide receiver signed his first contract extension with the Commanders. Terry McLaurin agreed a three-year deal worth $71 million. He's entering the final year of this contract extension and has reportedly made his intentions clear about wanting a new deal from the Commanders.

However, the Washington Commanders haven't been successful in their negotiations with Terry McLaurin. On Saturday, analyst Jeremy Fowler shared his perspective on the wide receiver's contract situation on SportsCenter, explaining the roadblocks in McLaurin's contract talks.

"I talked to someone within the team who said, 'Look, we want Terry McLaurin to be a Commander for life,'" Fowler said (1:50). "It's just been probably a little slower than everyone expected.

"These are hard deals to do. That receiver market is over $30 million per year, and he's a star receiver. They got five or six weeks before camp to try and shake that out."

Terry McLaurin didn't participate during the voluntary OTAs. Now, he has also decided to sit out the Commanders' mandatory minicamp amidst unsuccessful contract negotiations. Coach Dan Quinn shared his thoughts on the situation.

"Sometimes football and businesss, they intersect and this is one of those times," Quinn said (as per ESPN). "Terry is a fantastic teammate and really puts in the work and spent a lot time with them already this off season."

NFL insider shares his thoughts on Terry McLaurin's future with the Commanders

The wide receiver's importance on the Commanders' offense cannot be overlooked. Thus, it's expected that the team will find a middle ground with McLaurin regarding his contract extension in the coming days.

On Monday, NFL insider Ian Rapoport, on the Pat McAfee Show, shared his thoughts on McLaurin's future with the Commanders.

"I know Terry was not there for a lot of it," Rapoport said about McLaurin not participating in OTAs. "And I would say very much up in the air whether he shows up this week at a contract situation that as of right now, is not great."

McLaurin has put up 1,000-plus receiving yards in five of six seasons for the Commanders. Only time will tell if they can finalize a new deal with him or trades him ahead of the 2025 season.

