NFL Insider shares update on Terry McLaurin's contract extension status 17 days before Commanders' 2025 training camp kicks off

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin has been one of the most consistent players in the league since being selected No. 76 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft. With over 55 receptions, over 900 receiving yards and over three receiving touchdowns each season, McLaurin is a proven WR in the NFL and is deserving of a major new contract.

However, despite this, McLaurin is reportedly unhappy with how contract negotiations have gone with the Commanders to this point, something confirmed by NFL analyst Jeremy Fowler.

The comments were transcribed by NFL analyst Joseph Zucker of 'Bleacher Report' in an article published on July 6. The article in full can be found using the following link.

Fowler noted how McLaurin was "not happy with where things are with an extension."

However, the analyst also made clear that both parties still have a few weeks before Washington Commanders training camp officially opens to get a new deal sorted out.

What will Terry McLaurin's next contract look like?

McLaurin was once again elite last season for the Commanders and showed a great connection and partnership with new Washington QB Jayden Daniels. The new QB, WR duo both took the league by storm in 2024 and boosted each other's stat line in the process. McLaurin finished the 2024 season with 82 receptions for 1,096 receiving yards and a ridiculously impressive 13 receiving touchdowns.

According to the popular sports financial and contract company 'Spotrac', McLaurin's current market value is a three year deal worth $93,175,527. Should he receive this contract, McLaurin will be earning an average annual value of approximately $31.1 million per season.

Should he earn $31.1 million per year, McLaurin will rank as the No. 6 wide receiver in the league in average annual value (AAV). He will only be behind Cincinnati Bengals Ja'Marr Chase ($40.25 million AAV), Minnesota Vikings Justin Jefferson ($35 million AAV), Dallas Cowboys CeeDee Lamb ($34 million AAV), Pittsburgh Steelers DK Metcalf ($33 million AAV), and Philadelphia Eagles A.J. Brown ($32 million AAV).

