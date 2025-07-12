NFL analyst breaks down why Aidan Hutchinson is "biggest X factor in the entire league"

The Detroit Lions suffered multiple losses during the 2024 NFL season, including Aidan Hutchinson, arguably their most dangerous player on that side of the ball. The NFC North champions' defense had to deal with multiple injuries from the start of the season, which eventually came back to bit them when it mattered the most.

Ad

The former No. 2 overall pick only played five games before suffering a broken tibia and fibula in Week 6 of the 2024 campaign. After undergoing surgery in October, Hutchinson flirted with the possibility of returning to the field if the Lions made a deep playoff run. It didn't happen, though, as the team was eliminated by the Washington Commanders in the divisional round.

Aidan Hutchinson also admitted he wanted to be able to play for the squad in a potential Super Bowl, but his timetable wouldn't allow him to do so. During Friday's episode of ESPN's "NFL Live," Kevin Clark said that Hutchinson can play a key role in the Lions' championship hopes next campaign.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"A fully healthy Aidan Hutchinson would be the biggest X-factor in the entire league this year," Clark said. "Before he went down last year, at a 38% win rate on pass rush. Nobody else in football was above 23%. That was Myles Garrett. That is special stuff. (1:05)

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Clark added that Hutchinson had a dominant five-game stretch to start the season, recording 7.5 sacks, even surpassing veterans such as Matthew Judon and Khalil Mack.

Ad

"It was one of he most dominating five-game stretchers we've ever seen and I don't think anybody was going to stop him if he played the final 12 games. If he comes back and it's that level, then yes, the Lions are back when they need to be."

Those five games were enough for Aidan Hutchinson to prove he belongs to the elite of pass rushers. His 7.5 sacks ranked him 36th in the league, tying another star pass rusher, such as Maxx Crosby, who played seven more games than Hutchinson.

Ad

Aidan Hutchinson sends Detroit Lions fans into a frenzy with recent video

Detroit Lions fans were ecstatic after watching Aidan Hutchinson running full speed on an indoor field. Many don't come back the same way they could after breaking their tibia and fibula, but Hutchinson looked sharp on one video shared on Wednesday.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans were excited about this development, with some saying "it's over" for their opponents. Others said they could get back at doubters with Hutchinson on the field and added that he's looking better by the day.

The Lions are eager to finally play in the NFC championship game and advance to the Super Bowl.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Orlando Silva Orlando Silva joined the Sportskeeda team in 2024 as a member of the NBA roster as an analyst. After completing his bachelor's in English studies in 2016, he decided to pursue a career in sports journalism. Being an avid fan of the NBA, Orlando has covered the league for five years now, with a big focus on trending stories, the latest rumors and reports.

He's expanded his area of expertise to the NFL, one of his biggest passion since discovering the competition in 2007.



Orlando is a huge fan of the San Antonio Spurs, and his favorite player of all time is Tim Duncan. Of course, Greg Popovich is his favorite coach of all time and Victor Wembanyama is already his favorite player in the league. In the NFL, he supports the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.



Besides being a writer, Orlando is also an entrepreneur while pursuing a music production career. Know More

Detroit Lions Fans! Check out the latest Lions Schedule and dive into the Detroit Lions Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.