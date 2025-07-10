"Yeah it’s over": NFL fans react to Aidan Hutchinson running full speed after suffering season-ending injury

Detroit Lions fans erupted online after a video emerged on Thursday showing star pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson sprinting at full speed on an indoor field. This is just eight months removed from a devastating leg injury.

Hutchinson suffered fractures to both the tibia and fibula in his right leg during a game against the Dallas Cowboys in October 2024. The injury required surgery, and he was sidelined for the remainder of the season.

The clip quickly made the rounds across social media, as supporters reacted to Hutchinson’s dash.

"Yeah it's over," wrote one fan.

"Now can we get the doubters to be quiet," added one fan.

"Let's gooo l! Lions stand up," one fan wrote.

More fans reacted to the video.

"Dat get off ain't it," wrote one fan.

"Looks better than his last video I will admit," one fan wrote.

"Not favoring any sides anymore either," added one fan.

Before the injury, Hutchinson was the league leader in sacks (17) and quarterback pressures (45) through the first four weeks.

Aidan Hutchinson declares himself ready for training camp

Syndication: Detroit Free Press - Source: Imagn

The video arrived just a day after Aidan Hutchinson shared an optimistic health update during an interview with CBS Sports on Monday. He said he was fully cleared to return to football activities earlier this spring and believes he’s in an ideal position heading into his fourth professional season.

“I’m exactly where I need to be,” Hutchinson said. “Every year I’ve been able to improve on my own physical attributes along with the mental ones, so I feel like every year I take a step.”

The Lions will be counting on Hutchinson’s return to form as they look to build on last season’s defensive performance.

Detroit added rookie defensive tackle Tyleik Williams in the first round of the draft to strengthen the line. They will bring in new coordinators on both offense and defense following staff departures to head coaching jobs elsewhere.

Hutchinson also discussed his continuing work off the field, including a second year of partnership with State Farm. He hinted at new commercial projects that will roll out ahead of the 2025 campaign.

