Browns rookie RB Quinshon Judkins arrested on domestic violence charge 7 days before training camp kicks off

Cleveland Browns rookie RB, Quinshon Judkins was arrested on Saturday in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, by Fort Lauderdale Police and booked by the Broward County Sheriff’s Office.

Ad

Quinshon was charged with “touch or strike/battery/domestic violence," which is a first-degree misdemeanor under Florida law. No bond has been set, and his trial date is pending. He is set to appear in court on Sunday.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Browns are aware of the situation and are “gathering information."

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Judkins was expected to compete for the starting RB role after Nick Chubb’s departure. If found guilty, he could face a six-game suspension under the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy.

Quinshon was drafted with the 36th pick in the 2025 NFL draft. He starred at Ole Miss and Ohio State. Quinshon rushed for a combined 3,785 yards and 45 TDs. He helped lead Ohio State to the 2024 national championship.

Ad

The arrest comes just days before Browns' training camp, which will begin at the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus in Berea, Ohio.

Rookies will report on July 18, and the veteran players will arrive on July 22.

Fans can attend open practices from July 25 to August 4. Some practices will start at 2:00 p.m. (on July 25, 28, 29, and August 1, 4), while others will begin at 9:30 a.m. (on July 26, 30, and August 2).

The Browns will also have joint practices with the Panthers on August 6 in Carolina and with the Eagles on August 13 and 14 in Philadelphia.

Ad

Quinshon Judkins's contract status with Cleveland Browns

Quinshon Judkins is expected to sign a 4-year, $11.4 million contract with the Cleveland Browns. He would earn about $2.85 million each year, with a base salary of $840,000 in 2025.

Judkins hasn't signed the deal yet. Like many other second-round picks, he’s still talking with the team about guaranteed money. Even without a signed contract, Judkins has joined all team activities.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Oindrila Chowdhury Oindrila Chowdhury is an NFL Journalist at Sportskeeda. She has a B.Sc. degree in Geography, Political Science, and Economics, and has pursued Postgraduate Certification in Capital Markets from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata.



Oindrila has over five years of experience in the field.



She was drawn to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023 when Taylor Swift started dating star TE Travis Kelce - an interesting narrative for a self-proclaimed Swiftie like Oindrila.



Fresh off winning another Super Bowl in early 2024, she wondered how a team could go from not winning a Super Bowl in decades to clinching three titles in just four years. As a writer, Oindrila was drawn to their story and started following the team more closely.



When not glued to covering US Sports news, you can find Oindrila keeping up with pop culture, investing strategies, and the everything about fashion. Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.