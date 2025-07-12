  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Randy Moss lays out missing step for Justin Jefferson to claim WR GOAT status from Pro Football Hall of Famer

Randy Moss lays out missing step for Justin Jefferson to claim WR GOAT status from Pro Football Hall of Famer

By Arnold
Published Jul 12, 2025 21:58 GMT
Randy Moss lays out missing step for Justin Jefferson to claim WR GOAT status from NFL Hall of Famer (Image Credits - IMAGN)
Randy Moss lays out missing step for Justin Jefferson to claim WR GOAT status from Pro Football Hall of Famer (Image Credits - IMAGN)

Justin Jefferson has established himself as one of the finest wideouts since the Minnesota Vikings drafted him in 2020. However, Pro Football Hall of Fame WR Randy Moss has outlined what the Vikings star needs to do to surpass his legacy.

Ad

In an interview with TMZ on Saturday, Moss explained the missing step for Jefferson to claim the G.O.A.T. wide receiver status.

“First of all, I’m a big fan of Justin, and the reason why is because I’ve always been a fan of a complete football player where you can score from anywhere on the field, and Justin brings that to the table," Moss said.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I think when you look at the overall picture of how they changed the game, you take less runs out of the game, so you’re throwing the ball (more). For him to go down as the greatest Vikings and arguably the greatest wide receiver to ever do it, I think I need to see more of Justin getting in that box.”
Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

Moss played seven years with the Vikings. He also had stints with the then-Oakland Raiders, New England Patriots, Tennessee Titans and San Francisco 49ers. He recorded 15,295 yards and 157 touchdowns on 983 receptions across his pro career, earning six Pro Bowl honors.

Moss was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018.

Justin Jefferson voices expectations for Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy ahead of 2025 season

NFL: Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson- Source: Imagn
NFL: Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson- Source: Imagn

J.J. McCarthy missed his rookie year with the Minnesota Vikings due to a torn meniscus. However, the quarterback is set to take on the starting role for the team in the 2025 season.

Ad

Justin Jefferson is expected to serve as a key weapon for McCarthy, and the WR heaped praise on the QB heading into the upcoming season.

“I’m excited for J.J. … I’m definitely expecting a lot from him,” Jefferson said in a promotional video for his football camp at IMG Academy on Saturday.
“So, it’s definitely going to be exciting, just being a leader of the team, being a captain of the team. Seeing him go through the injury process, and him you know just waiting patiently for his chance, he’s going to do his thing.”

Jefferson has racked up 7,432 yards and 40 touchdowns on 495 receptions during his five years with the Vikings. It will be interesting to see how the superstar WR fares with McCarthy in the 2025 season.

About the author
Arnold

Arnold

Twitter icon

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

Know More

Vikings Nation! Check out the latest Minnesota Vikings Schedule and dive into the Vikings Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Ribin Peter
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications