Randy Moss lays out missing step for Justin Jefferson to claim WR GOAT status from Pro Football Hall of Famer

Justin Jefferson has established himself as one of the finest wideouts since the Minnesota Vikings drafted him in 2020. However, Pro Football Hall of Fame WR Randy Moss has outlined what the Vikings star needs to do to surpass his legacy.

In an interview with TMZ on Saturday, Moss explained the missing step for Jefferson to claim the G.O.A.T. wide receiver status.

“First of all, I’m a big fan of Justin, and the reason why is because I’ve always been a fan of a complete football player where you can score from anywhere on the field, and Justin brings that to the table," Moss said.

"I think when you look at the overall picture of how they changed the game, you take less runs out of the game, so you’re throwing the ball (more). For him to go down as the greatest Vikings and arguably the greatest wide receiver to ever do it, I think I need to see more of Justin getting in that box.”

VikingzFanPage @vikingzfanpage LINK Randy Moss gives Justin Jefferson some high praise, saying he believes he’s arguably on pace to be the “greatest ever” “For him to go down as the greatest Viking and WR to ever do it, i need to see more of Justin getting in that box… I think Justin Jefferson is on pace to be arguably the greatest ever and definitely the greatest Viking to ever do it.” 🎥: @TMZ

Moss played seven years with the Vikings. He also had stints with the then-Oakland Raiders, New England Patriots, Tennessee Titans and San Francisco 49ers. He recorded 15,295 yards and 157 touchdowns on 983 receptions across his pro career, earning six Pro Bowl honors.

Moss was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018.

Justin Jefferson voices expectations for Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy ahead of 2025 season

J.J. McCarthy missed his rookie year with the Minnesota Vikings due to a torn meniscus. However, the quarterback is set to take on the starting role for the team in the 2025 season.

Justin Jefferson is expected to serve as a key weapon for McCarthy, and the WR heaped praise on the QB heading into the upcoming season.

“I’m excited for J.J. … I’m definitely expecting a lot from him,” Jefferson said in a promotional video for his football camp at IMG Academy on Saturday.

“So, it’s definitely going to be exciting, just being a leader of the team, being a captain of the team. Seeing him go through the injury process, and him you know just waiting patiently for his chance, he’s going to do his thing.”

Jefferson has racked up 7,432 yards and 40 touchdowns on 495 receptions during his five years with the Vikings. It will be interesting to see how the superstar WR fares with McCarthy in the 2025 season.

