Browns QB Dillon Gabriel drops sweet 4-word message for fiancée Zo Caswell as couple enjoy tropical getaway

Browns rookie quarterback, Dillon Gabriel, treated his 170k Instagram fans on Saturday with snaps from a tropical vacation with his fiancée, Zo Caswell. He dedicated a heartfelt caption to Caswell.
“Tour Guide wherever, whenever ❤️.”
The carousel post included a picture of the couple dining at a restaurant and sharing a PDA moment. The Browns QB wore a white polo t-shirt, while Caswell opted for an off-shoulder black top with a sweetheart neckline, light blue jeans and a silver necklace.
In the second picture, Gabriel shared a beachside romantic moment in which he wore a cream/light beige oversized T-shirt paired with light blue denim shorts, and his fiancée wore a light pink backless halter top along with high-waisted light blue jeans.
In another picture, Zo Caswell can be seen wearing light blue denim shorts paired with a white crop top. The 22-year-old was standing at a petrol pump, holding the fuel nozzle as she fueled the car.
Browns QB Dillon Gabriel and fiancée Zo Caswell attend friend’s wedding
Dillon Gabriel and his fiancée often share pictures from their trips and weekend getaways. But this time, the Browns quarterback posted a picture with Caswell as they attended the wedding of their friend, Anna Tawwater. Gabriel also wrote a heartfelt caption for his friend.
“Huge Congrats to the Tawwaters! Nothing like familiar faces and congratulations. All in different spaces but know we’re going places. Love you guys ❤️.”
The couple posed together in an outdoor evening setting. Caswell wore a flowy, sleeveless maxi dress with a V-neckline and a dotted print. She completed her outfit with black open-toe heels and a simple bracelet. On the other hand, Dillon Gabriel was styled in a white dress shirt tucked into tan dress pants, along with a brown belt and brown suede sneakers with white soles.
Gabriel and Caswell are childhood sweethearts. After reconnecting in high school, they’ve stayed strong, even through long-distance while Gabriel was at UCF. Zo Caswell is often seen supporting him at games, be it at the UCF Knights, Oklahoma Sooners, or the Oregon Ducks. The couple got engaged on Sept. 1, 2024.
