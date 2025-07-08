Dillon Gabriel’s fiancée Zo Caswell shares snippets of their time in Los Angeles 11 days before Browns 2025 training camp kicks off 

As NFL training camps arrive, Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel has been enjoying the few final days of calm away from the playbook. This week, he and fiancée Zo Caswell went to Los Angeles for a getaway.

Ad

Caswell, who frequently documents her personal style and daily life online, posted photos and videos capturing their short West Coast retreat. In the first Instagram story, she and Gabriel posed together under the caption, “Besties in town.”

Another story showed a table spread with drinks and light bites, paired with the caption, “Calls for a Monday Marg.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Dillon Gabriel’s fiancée is Zo Caswell's IG stories

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The couple has relocated to Ohio as Gabriel transitions from college football to the NFL. Gabriel wrapped up his college career with stints at UCF, Oklahoma and Oregon.

Ad

Trending

Gabriel, selected in the third round of this year’s draft, faces an uphill climb in a crowded quarterback room, which includes veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett, along with fellow rookie Shedeur Sanders.

Dillon Gabriel's fiancée highlights Monday drinks during California trip

NFL: Cleveland Browns Minicamp - Source: Imagn

The Cleveland Browns’ quarterback situation has already generated offseason intrigue. Several analysts, including NFL Spin Zone’s Sayre Bedinger, have speculated that Cleveland could look to the 2026 draft for a long-term answer under center.

Ad

Per Bedinger, the Browns are potentially targeting high-profile college prospects if this year’s group struggles to seize control. For Gabriel, the months ahead could define whether he carves out a place in the franchise’s plans.

Even as Gabriel prepares for a defining training camp, Zo Caswell has kept her audience engaged with glimpses into her pursuits. In June, she documented a visit to Radiant Divine Medical Spa, where she underwent a lip filler procedure.

Ad

That same month, Caswell also invited her Instagram audience along for a luxury shopping day with her sister. She showcased two new designer pieces, a Coach Soft Empire Carryall Bag in black and a Jonie Bag in a warm maple tone, adding to her growing collection of accessories.

Earlier, she posted a relaxed travel selfie on a flight from Oklahoma City to Los Angeles, pairing a white tank top with a delicate gold necklace and a fresh-faced look as per Marca.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanu Abraham Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.



His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.



In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing. Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.