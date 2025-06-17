Dillon Gabriel’s fiancée Zo Caswell reveals “before & after” lip filler glow-up in latest IG post

Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel is making headlines on the field, fighting for his spot in a crowded QB room. Off the field, it's his fiancée, Zo Caswell, who's turning heads after joining a growing cosmetic trend inspired by fashion model and entrepreneur Kylie Jenner's lip fillers treatment.
In her latest Instagram story, Caswell shared a before-and-after selfie, which she took inside her car, showing the change to her followers. She tagged @radiantdivinemedicalspa and added the caption:
“Before & after☺ @radiantdivinemedicalspa.”
On Sunday, Gabriel's fiancée posted a photo with her technician, Makenzie, at the med spa. She praised the experience she had with Makenzie. She captioned the story:
“Did a lip filler treatment with Makenzie! She was super helpful and collaborative with me on my desired result. Super kind, easy going and will make you feel very comfortable! @radiantdivinemedicalspa.”
In the following story, she shared the details of her lip filler with her followers. She wrote,
“I'M OBSESSED ☺ -0.8mL syringe -definition on cupids bow -numbed and nearly painless”
She wore a sleek black outfit, paired with a gold chain and a watch, while keeping her hair down for a relaxed, elegant look.
Dillon Gabriel's fiancée shows off a $845 Coach bag shopping haul
On June 9, Zo Caswell gave her followers a peek into her luxury shopping lifestyle. She shared a story on her Instagram. In her first story, she posted the picture of her newly bought designer bags and added a three-word caption:
“sissy shopping day 🤍”
Caswell flaunted not one but two Coach bags while giving a mini haul to her followers. She flaunted two stylish pieces from her shopping day, which she went on with her sister, Elle.
One of the bags was the Coach Soft Empire Carryall Bag 28 in B4/Black. The cost of this bag was $550. The second bag was the Jonie Bag 22 in the Brass/Maple color, and that piece was worth $295. Together, she bought a $845 Coach bag and added these newbies to her bag collection.
In her next story, she removed the covers and showed off both her Coach bags and captioned it with,
“reveal 🥰🥰.”
Zo Caswell, who has 9,616 Instagram followers, moved from Oregon to Ohio with rookie quarterback Dilon Gabriel. Caswell has supported Gabriel throughout his college football journey and now joins him in Cleveland as he begins his NFL career.
