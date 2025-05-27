Browns QB Dillon Gabriel shares poolside kiss with fiancée, Zo Caswell, during tropical vacation getaway

Browns QB Dillon Gabriel shared a slew of pictures on social media with fiancée, Zo Caswell, this offseason.
He shared a glimpse of him playing football for his college along with celebrating his NFL draft selection with his loved ones and some romantic pictures with his fiancée.
Zo Caswell reshared the snaps on Instagram story. In one of the stories, Gabriel shared a collage of two pictures with his fiancée. He posted a romantic picture of him kissing Zo and another while looking at each other.
The couple was enjoying their outing in a pool and sharing the snaps as the newly selected NFL star added three red heart emojis. Zo Caswell was seen wearing a bikini in the picture while Dillion Gabriel was shirtless, showing off his hand tattoo.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
Dillon Gabriel's fiancée has been a strong support and is often seen cheering for him during games. The pair announced their engagement on Instagram on Sept. 12, 2024.
Gabriel went on his knees to propose to her in a beautiful location with trees and a river in the background. Caswell wore a white dress while the NFL star donned a white T-shirt and black pants. In the post, Caswell was seen showing off her big diamond engagement ring.
Dillon Gabriel reacts as fiancée shares poolside pictures
On May 16, Zo Caswell posted a few glamorous pictures of her vacation on Instagram. She shared several snaps, including one where she posed poolside in a brown bikini, writing:
"Back homeeee🫶🏼🤍 (ps I graduated🤪)"
Dillon Gabriel reacted:
"Shawty bae"
Zo Caswell also shared a picture of Dillon Gabriel in the post. He was seen posing with his back to the camera while walking shirtless on the sand.
In another snap, the couple posed side by side in matching white outfits. She glammed in a black pencil skirt with a white crop top and black sandals, while the NFL QB was in brown casual pants and a comfortable white T-shirt and also wore a cap. Zo also shared a few snaps of celebrating her graduation
Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.