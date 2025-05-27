Browns QB Dillon Gabriel shared a slew of pictures on social media with fiancée, Zo Caswell, this offseason.

He shared a glimpse of him playing football for his college along with celebrating his NFL draft selection with his loved ones and some romantic pictures with his fiancée.

Zo Caswell reshared the snaps on Instagram story. In one of the stories, Gabriel shared a collage of two pictures with his fiancée. He posted a romantic picture of him kissing Zo and another while looking at each other.

The couple was enjoying their outing in a pool and sharing the snaps as the newly selected NFL star added three red heart emojis. Zo Caswell was seen wearing a bikini in the picture while Dillion Gabriel was shirtless, showing off his hand tattoo.

Browns QB Dillon Gabriel shares poolside kiss with fiancée Zo Caswell during tropical vacation getaway/@zo.caswell

Dillon Gabriel's fiancée has been a strong support and is often seen cheering for him during games. The pair announced their engagement on Instagram on Sept. 12, 2024.

Gabriel went on his knees to propose to her in a beautiful location with trees and a river in the background. Caswell wore a white dress while the NFL star donned a white T-shirt and black pants. In the post, Caswell was seen showing off her big diamond engagement ring.

Dillon Gabriel reacts as fiancée shares poolside pictures

On May 16, Zo Caswell posted a few glamorous pictures of her vacation on Instagram. She shared several snaps, including one where she posed poolside in a brown bikini, writing:

"Back homeeee🫶🏼🤍 (ps I graduated🤪)"

Dillon Gabriel reacted:

"Shawty bae"

Dillon Gabriel reacts with a two-word reply as his fiancée shares poolside pictures/@zo.caswell

Zo Caswell also shared a picture of Dillon Gabriel in the post. He was seen posing with his back to the camera while walking shirtless on the sand.

In another snap, the couple posed side by side in matching white outfits. She glammed in a black pencil skirt with a white crop top and black sandals, while the NFL QB was in brown casual pants and a comfortable white T-shirt and also wore a cap. Zo also shared a few snaps of celebrating her graduation

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). With a Master’s degree in Chemistry, she somehow swapped test tubes for touchdowns and tee shots—and hasn’t looked back since.



She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.



Based in Bhopal, Ankita proudly supports the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, and is a fan of Nelly Korda. When she’s not writing, she’s probably at a live music show, watching a movie or out on a long drive. Know More

