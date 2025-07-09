Dillon Gabriel’s fiancée Zo Caswell poses in chic red swimwear during young couple's LA getaway

Dillon Gabriel and his fiancée, Zo Caswell, are currently in Los Angeles. On July 6, Zo posted a “plane glam” selfie as she jetted from Oklahoma City to LA. The trip happened just 13 days before the Browns’ 2025 training camp kicks off.

Now, on July 9, Gabriel’s fiancée shared a picture of herself in red swimwear.

"DND," the caption read.

On July 8, Zo posted more pictures from their LA trip, where she posed with Dillon, captioned “Besties in town."

Another story featured a table spread with drinks and snacks, captioned “Calls for a Monday Marg."

Zo seemingly loves wearing swimsuits. In May, she posted pictures in a swimsuit by the pool on a trip to Hawaii.

"Back homeeee. (PS: I graduated)," read the caption.

Dillon Gabriel got engaged to longtime girlfriend Zo Caswell on Sept. 1, 2024, just one day after making his debut with the Oregon Ducks. The quarterback proposed at a riverside location in Eugene, Oregon.

Gabriel got down on one knee under a picturesque tree, surprising Zo with a heartfelt proposal. The couple shared the news via Instagram.

The duo met in middle school in Mililani, Hawaii, and reconnected junior year of high school. They dated through Gabriel’s college journey at UCF, Oklahoma, and Oregon.

Dillon Gabriel’s fiancée Zo Caswell was "proud" to be with Browns QB at Heisman Trophy event

Dillon Gabriel finished third in the 2024 Heisman Trophy voting, capping off a stellar senior season with the Oregon Ducks. His fiancée, Zo Caswell, who was at the event with Gabriel, wrote a lengthy note dedicated to the QB on December 18.

"Heisman weekend in NYC. I can’t express enough how proud I am of you. Going to events like this reminds me of how incredible your journey as a player and a person has been. You inspire me everyday. I am so honored to be by your side and share this life with you," read the caption.

Gabriel earned 24 first-place votes, 52 second-place votes, and 340 third-place votes.

4 months later, he was drafted by the Cleveland Browns with the 94th overall pick in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft, held on April 25, 2025.

