Dillon Gabriel’s fiancée Zo Caswell drops sun-kissed “plane glam” selfie as she jets from OKC to LA

Dillon Gabriel's fiancée Zo Caswell often shares glimpses of her life on social media. On Sunday, Caswell posted an airplane selfie on Instagram while flying from Oklahoma to Los Angeles.
“Plane glam 💋 ☺ OKC ✈ LA,” she captioned the story.
In the photo, Caswell wore a white tank top and accessorized her outfit with a delicate gold necklace featuring a small circular pendant. Caswell enhanced her look with a soft glam makeup, including well-defined brows, rosy cheeks and glossy pink lips.
She kept her long, shiny, dark brown straight hair open. The sunlight hit her face just right, making her face glow more.
In her next story, she shared a luxury poolside video from Manhattan Beach, California. The image featured a sparkling blue swimming pool surrounded by lounge chairs, cabanas and sun umbrellas. Behind the pool area was a lush green golf course dotted with tall palm trees and a small pond.
Dillon Gabriel's fiancée shares lip filler experience and transformation
Last month, Zo Caswell joined a popular beauty trend that many people are following: lip fillers. She shared the update on Instagram, posting a picture during the appointment with her technician, Makenzie.
“Did a lip filler treatment with Makenzie! She was super helpful and collaborative with me on my desired result. Super kind, easy going and will make you feel very comfortable! @radiantdivinemedicalspa,” she wrote in her story with Makenzie.
Dillon Gabriel's fiancée also shared the details of her lip-filler treatment.
“I'M OBSESSED ☺ -0.8mL syringe -definition on cupids bow -numbed and nearly painless,” she wrote in her story.
She gave a lip transformation update by sharing before and after pictures.
“Before & after☺ @radiantdivinemedicalspa,” she captioned the story.
