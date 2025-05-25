Dillon Gabriel's fiancee Zo Caswell drops 2-word message snapping Browns QB in foodie mode

Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel is preparing for his first season in the NFL. This weekend, he enjoyed some downtime with fiancée, Zo Caswell and enjoying some food was clearly a must for the quarterback.

Zo shared a photo of the couple enjoying an outdoor breakfast on Saturday. The 24-year-old can be seen in the Instagram Story leaning forward towards the table, ready to take a bite. Caswell added a short caption, adding that Gabriel was quite famished.

"Someone's hungry," Caswell captioned her Instagram Story

Zo Caswell's photo of Dillon Gabriel preparing for their meal. (Photo via Zo Caswell's Instagram Story)

By the looks of the photo, the couple had a wide variety of breakfast items to enjoy for their meal. An omelet, French Toast, breakfast potatoes, egg whites and even sausage filled both of their plates.

According to Caswell's Instagram story, the couple ended their evening by cheering for the Oklahoma Sooners in the Women's College World Series in their win over the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Dillon Gabriel's fiancée Zo Caswell celebrated his NFL Draft selection

Dillon Gabriel's college football journey consisted of six years and three different schools. After the Hawaii native started at UCF, he transferred to Oklahoma after three seasons. He played two seasons with the Sooners before transferring to Oregon, where he played his final year of eligibility with the Ducks.

He declared for the NFL Draft after a career season of throwing for 3,857 yards and 30 touchdowns. The Browns selected Gabriel on Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft with the 94th pick.

Zo Caswell celebrated the quarterback's draft selection with a carousel of photos on Instagram. The quarterback didn't attend the NFL Draft in Green Bay, Wisconsin, opting to watch alongside his loved ones in his home state of Hawaii.

"Cleveland!! We’re ready!!!!🤎🧡 @clevelandbrowns" Caswell wrote.

In the Instagram post, Caswell shared a video of Gabriel hearing his name called by the Browns' broadcast. The couple got engaged on September 1, 2024, just two days after he made his debut with the Ducks and scored a win over Montana State.

