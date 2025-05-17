Dillon Gabriel drops 2-word reaction to fiancée Zo Caswell's poolside look

Dillon Gabriel's fiancée, Zo Caswell, made waves on the internet as she shared a glamorous picture of herself on her social media handle. On Friday, taking to her Instagram account, she shared a post, sharing a rare glimpse of her vacation with Gabriel, who is preparing for his rookie NFL season.

Ad

She shared a picture of herself in a bikini poolside, wearing goggles and a watch. Sharing the post, Caswell wrote:

"Back homeeee🫶🏼🤍 (ps I graduated🤪)"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Her fiancé jumped into the comment section with a two-word reply:

"Shawty bae"

Dillon Gabriel drops 2-word reaction to GF Zo Caswell's poolside bikini look/@zo.caswell

In the post, Zo Caswell also shared a shirtless picture of Dillon Gabriel, along with another picture of them together. She posed with her fiancé in a stylish black pencil skirt and a white crop top while the Cleveland Browns rookie was seen in brown pants and a white t-shirt and cap. They both wore comfortable slippers while posing on the balcony with clouds in the background.

Ad

In the post, she also shared a picture of herself after her graduation. She donned a black graduation coat and cap while posing on the beach side in a fabulous white jumpsuit.

Dillon Gabriel went to one knee to propose to his girlfriend last year in September and they confirmed their engagement on IG.

Zo Caswell was excited after Dillon Gabriel's selection in 2025 NFL draft

On April 30, taking to her Instagram account, Zo Caswell shared a few pictures of the celebration of Dillon Gabriel's selection in the 2025 NFL draft. She posted a few pictures, including one with Gabriel's parents. She wrote a four-word caption to congratulate her fiancé.

Ad

"Cleveland!! We’re ready!!!!🤎🧡 @clevelandbrowns"

Ad

Gabriel was selected by the Cleveland Browns as the overall 94th pick and is gearing up for his debut NFL season. Gabriel spent three seasons with UCF and then two seasons with Oklahoma, and last year he played for Oregon.

At the Browns, however, Gabriel is locked into a QB competition with not just veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett, and the injured Deshaun Watson (expected to miss the 2025 season), but also fellow rookie Shedeur Sanders.

There is a lot of attention being paid to the goings on in Cleveland, and which QB will be the starter on Day 1 is a matter of much debate.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). With a Master’s degree in Chemistry, she somehow swapped test tubes for touchdowns and tee shots—and hasn’t looked back since.



She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.



Based in Bhopal, Ankita proudly supports the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, and is a fan of Nelly Korda. When she’s not writing, she’s probably at a live music show, watching a movie or out on a long drive. Know More

When do NFL tickets go on sale for 2025 season? All you need to know