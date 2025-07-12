Pat McAfee’s wife Samantha sends 1-word message to Vanessa Hudgens as High School Musical star announces second pregnancy with ex-MLB SS Cole Tucker

Samantha McAfee, wife of former NFL punter and sports media personality Pat McAfee, congratulated actress Vanessa Hudgens, who announced that she is expecting her second child with former MLB shortstop Cole Tucker.

Hudgens announced her pregnancy in a series of photographs on Saturday, showing happy moments with her husband. The photos revealed the two smiling together as they stood with their hands placed over her baby's belly.

The actress, known for her breakout role in Disney’s High School Musical films, shared the caption “Round two!!!!,” a nod to her family’s next chapter.

Samantha commented:

“Congratulations” under Hudgens’ Instagram post.

Hudgens and Tucker had their first child together in July 2024. Hudgens, who originally broke out in High School Musical, has gone on to balance acting endeavors and motherhood with Tucker. The two were married in late 2023.

Pat McAfee's wife brings personal experience to pregnancy congratulations

Samantha has been honest over the last year about the ups and downs of her journey to motherhood. In a moving birthday post she made this spring for Pat, she disclosed that their family had gone through the anguish of losing a child.

She wrote of how Pat helped her get through that time as they continued to adapt to life as parents to their young daughter, Mackenzie.

Outside of her personal life, Samantha developed a distinct voice of her own. She's the founder of Fur The Brand, a nonprofit dedicated to helping families afford treatment for dogs battling cancer.

Her presence on social media isn’t limited to family milestones. Just weeks before congratulating Vanessa Hudgens, Samantha made headlines herself during the Indianapolis 500, where she playfully weighed in on Tom Brady getting booed by the crowd.

Posting to her Instagram story, Samantha wrote:

“Hearing over 400,000 people boo Tom Brady was a real highlight of the day,” before admitting her reaction may have gone a bit far: “I’m sorry, but I have Colts blood running through my veins. The finger was a bit much, my bad.”

In August 2020, Pat McAfee and Samantha got married following a romantic engagement in Hawaii that included a helicopter flight and proposal at the foot of a hidden waterfall.

