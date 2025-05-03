Pat McAfee's wife Samantha gets 100% real about their personal heartbreak on former NFL star's 38th birthday

On May 2, Pat McAfee’s 38th birthday, his wife, Samantha, got completely real on Instagram. Alongside posting a family photo, Samantha wrote about the tough year they have had in 2024.
Samantha said that even though Pat is successful and always working hard, he is still a real person who goes through pain and struggles like anyone else.
Over the past year, their family lost a loved one, Pat also lost some close friends and teammates. He’s also had to deal with hurtful comments online, something the wifey feels he handles with grace.
Another big thing that Samantha revealed was that they also lost a child. She shared how hard it has been for her emotionally and how Pat had to support her through that while also adjusting to their life as parents of a toddler.
Even with his busy schedule, Samantha said Pat tries to make business trips short so he can be home with their daughter in the mornings.
She added how he barely sleeps, works nearly every day on several shows and still runs his own company. But despite it all, she said he wakes up every day hoping to spread some kindness and joy.
“Mackenzie and I are so lucky you are ours,” she wrote at the and. “Cheers to 38, my love.”
Pat McAfee is married to Samantha McAfee (née Ludy) since August 2020.
Pat and Samantha married after a memorable engagement in Hawaii, where the former NFL player proposed during a helicopter ride that landed at the base of a stunning waterfall.
Samantha is an animal rights activist and the founder of Fur The Brand. It is a nonprofit dedicated to raising awareness and providing financial aid for canine cancer treatments.
Pat McAfee's wife, Samantha, was over the moon when they welcomed their daughter
In May 2023, Pat McAfee and his wife Samantha welcomed their daughter, Mackenzie Lynn McAfee..
Samantha posted on Instagram to share the happy news. She talked about how excited they were to introduce their daughter. Their path to becoming parents wasn’t easy, but it was all worth it to have their perfect baby girl.
Before wrapping up, Samantha thanked everyone who congratulated them, sent gifts or supported them.
She gave special thanks to their family and close friends for all their love and support. She also thanked everyone who had followed their journey to parenthood over the last three years and shared how excited they were for this new chapter in their lives.
