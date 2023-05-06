IN PHOTOS: Pat McAfee's wife Samantha reveal adorable baby McKenzie on Instagram

Pat McAfee, a former NFL punter, is on a roll. He created his own daily sports show from the ground up, making millions in sponsorships and commercials.

The former West Virginia star is also an analyst for ESPN's College GameDay. He worked as a color commentator for WWE's SmackDown as well.

But the two-time Pro Bowler received the greatest gift when he and his wife, Samantha, had a healthy baby girl. The Fur The Brand founder shared these pictures of their baby on her Instagram account.

Pat and Samantha McAfee gave birth to a baby girl, Mackenzie Lynn (Image credit: Instagram.com/mrsmcafeeshow)

Pat McAfee's wife captioned:

“We would like to officially introduce you to our world, our sweet daughter, Mackenzie Lynn McAfee. Our journey to get to this point was everything but easy. However, we wouldn’t change anything if it means we would have this perfect angel baby.”

“Kenzie made her grand debut two weeks early on May 4th at 7:35am. Weighing in at 7lbs exactly, 19.75 inches, and a full head of light brown hair. She is healthy, active, and what seems to be a very happy baby.”

Pat McAfee’s reaction to his daughter’s birth

The NFL record holder for highest career net average punting yards is one proud father. He made an Instagram post two days ago with the caption:

“Today’s a day that @mrsmcafeeshow and I have been dreaming of.. I can’t wait to see where this foot gets to go beautiful girl. WE LOVE YOU.”

“Baby and Momma are both healthy.. Momma and I are floating with joy. This is amazing. Thanks for all of the good vibes.”

Pat McAfee also shared a short clip from the hospital room where he and Samantha stayed post-delivery. He appreciated his wife, who remained tough throughout the journey. The 2014 First Team All-Pro member said:

“I’m a f*ck*ng pumped dad right now. What an experience. To get a chance to watch how badass of a woman your wife is…She (Mackenzie) has got a lot of hair.”

He also gave a glimpse of what happened before and during the delivery.

“2:50 a.m., her water breaks. I’m still sleeping, and then I get our to go bag. And I pack up the car, get in here. Her doctor was ready. Her doctor says, ‘All right here we go.’ She had a C-section. Watching that, I’m sitting outside the operating room, and there is a bunch of commotion going in there.”

“So then I go into the room and they sit me down next to her head, sheet being used right there. And then we are talking 2.5 to three minutes later. We are wide open right down yonder."

He continued:

"Five minutes later, baby pops out, head pops out. And I’m just looking. I start crying. Like, that’s our baby right there.”

With Mackenzie being born, Pat McAfee will have added motivation to disrupt sports media and conquer new horizons.

