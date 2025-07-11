"She would probably be in a helicopter": 49ers TE George Kittle hints at Taylor Swift’s possible arrival at ACC golf tournament in Lake Tahoe

Both San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce are taking place in the ACC (American Century Championship) golf tournament this weekend.

Prior to the start of the tournament, Kittle discussed various topics with Vic Tafur of 'The Athletic'. In an article published on July 10, Kittle made clear that he was excited to get the tournament started and was ready to "swing really hard". The article in full can be found using the following link.

"I am not this good. I am just having a great day so far... I just swing really hard and get out of the way in the driver’s box." Kittle said.

However, Kittle also joked by highlighting how the tournament would likely have very high viewership numbers and fans on the course, something that would likely cause Taylor Swift to not be able to walk around and watch Kelce. Kittle outlined how he thought that she would likely need to be in a helicopter to watch the event in person.

"She [Taylor Swift] probably wouldn’t be able to walk around... She would probably be in a helicopter." Kittle added.

Is George Kittle a good golfer?

According to the same article by Tafur, Kittle is a 15-handicap golfer. Although he appears to be a good golfer, Kittle is more known for being one of the best tight ends in the NFL and someone who will need to have a big year in 2025 for the 49ers to return to the postseason.

In 2024, Kittle was one of the only bright spots in San Francisco, as the club dealt with various key injuries and poor play by many of its top stars on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball. He finished the campaign with 78 receptions for 1,106 receiving yards and eight receiving touchdowns for the 49ers.

Kittle has become a favorite target of QB Brock Purdy, the latter of whom signed a major contract extension with the club this offseason. While this is not expected to change in 2025, Kittle appears focused on succeeding at the ACC tournament this weekend before turning his attention back to football in preparation for training camp in the next few weeks.

