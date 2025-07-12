“Historic coach with historic QB” - Jonnu Smith calls Steelers total package 11 days after shocking Dolphins trade lands him with Aaron Rodgers

Jonnu Smith is set to start a new chapter in his NFL career after being traded by the Miami Dolphins. Smith was included in the package Miami sent to the Pittsburgh Steelers, along with Jalen Ramsey, at the end of June.

The Steelers are having a busy offseason, and it's unclear if they will make another move before the start of the 2025 season. Smith, who only played one season with the Dolphins, recording 88 receptions, 884 yards and eight touchdowns, knows he has a terrific opportunity to leave his mark on the Steelers' history.

During Friday's episode of the "Zach Smackz Show," Jonnu Smith was asked about his expectations for the season. Having Aaron Rodgers and Mike Tomlin working with him on an iconic franchise, he's excited to get to work and help the team however he can.

"You check all the boxes, what more do you want?" Smith said. "You basically check all the boxes. You're going up there to a historic franchise with a historic coach, with a historic QB. I mean, if God ain't had his hands on that... To be in that position, I'm humbled, I'm honored. I'm hoping to get up there and get to work." (24:45)

The Pittsburgh Steelers come off a 10-7 season that ended on a very low note, including five consecutive losses after leading the AFC North division for several weeks.

Russell Wilson and Justin Fields flew to New York, with the former joining the Giants and the latter becoming the Jets' starting quarterback and replacing Aaron Rodgers.

The Steelers carry high expectations after signing A-Rod and trading for DK Metcalf, Jonnu Smith and Jalen Ramsey.

Jonnu Smith shares true feelings on Dolphins trade

As an eight-year veteran, Jonnu Smith isn't getting any younger or entering a second prime. The tight end is closer to the end of his career than his best years, meaning the opportunities will get slimmer by the year.

Speaking with Terron Armstead on his podcast a couple of weeks ago, he revealed he thought he would retire with the Miami Dolphins.

"I didn't foresee this happening with how the season went for me individually. I had aspirations of ending my career in Miami with it basically being home for me and my children, my family," Smith said (Timestamp: 01:25)

The Dolphins will try to show a different face in 2025 after an underwhelming campaign. The Jalen Ramsey saga is finally over and they can focus on on-field matters.

