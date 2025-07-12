Antonio Brown drops controversial 4-word message for Lionel Messi over Inter Miami star's resurfaced photo

Former wide receiver Antonio Brown has been out of the game for several years. However, he continues to make headlines because of his interesting and unusual social media activities. On Friday, the Super Bowl LV champion dropped a fashion faux pas that involved soccer legend Lionel Messi.

On X, Antonio Brown shared a collage of the 8x Ballon d'Or winner, Messi, wearing a white T-shirt, light blue jeans and white sneakers while posing with an unknown woman, whom Brown cropped out.

In the second photo of the collage, the ex-NFL star zoomed in on Messi's jeans, which showcased that he had folded them inside-out on the bottom. Brown shared the photo with a four-word faux pas while taking a shot at the soccer legend's fashion choices.

"N**ga of the day...." Brown wrote in the caption.

The Steelers acquired Brown in the sixth round of the 2010 NFL draft. He made a name for himself as an explosive and dangerous wide receiver. In nine seasons, Brown played in 130 games for the team while recording 11,207 yards and 74 TDs receiving.

In March 2019, Antonio Brown was traded to the Oakland Raiders. However, he had several problematic moments with the team that led to him signing with the Patriots in September 2019. After one tumultuous campaign, he joined the Bucs in October 2020.

During the 2021 season, Brown had his infamous moment in Week 17's game against the Jets. The WR took off his jersey and exited the field. Four days later, the Bucs released him. Since then, he has not played in the league.

Antonio Brown responds to reports about him going broke

Last month, ML Football shared a tweet claiming that the former NFL star is going broke despite earning millions during his time in the league. Brown caught wind of these reports and was evidently not happy with them.

Therefore, he decided to take matters into his own hands to prove that he's not bankrupt. The ex-WR shared a screenshot of what looks like his bank balance, which reflected that he had around $24 million in his account. He accompanied it with a caption that read:

"bankrupt over get off my (eggplant emoji)"

Back in February, on the 'One Night with Steiny' podcast, Brown claimed that he had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy despite making over $100 million in the NFL. He said that he 'blew' away all of his money. He is currently wanted by the Miami police for second-degree attempted murder because of an incident that took place at an amateur boxing event on May 16.

