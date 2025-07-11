Antonio Brown shares rare family moment with his babies' mother Chelsie Kyriss and their four kids during Dubai getaway [PHOTO]

Antonio Brown has had a plethora of moments with various family members, including the mothers of his four children, Chelsie Kyriss. On Friday, the former NFL wide receiver shared a photo on X of himself on board a yacht in Dubai along with Kyriss and their four children.

Brown and Kyriss were captured sitting on the yacht surrounded by their children. Brown is celebrating his 37th birthday in Dubai this week.

A few days earlier, Brown shared a photo of himself at the airport with his children, expressing his love for his family.

The family photo comes after Brown shared a glimpse of his yacht day in Dubai. A day earlier, the former NFL wide receiver also shared a photo of himself driving a Ferrari 812 GTS through the city, celebrating his 37th birthday.

Chelsie Kyriss and Antonio Brown began dating in 2012 and got engaged in 2020 before calling off their on-and-off relationship in early 2023.

Antonio Brown wanted by police for attempted murder charges

Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown may be enjoying an international vacation with family and friends, but he still has lingering legal woes back home in Miami, Florida.

The Miami-Dade County Sheriff's Department received an arrest warrant for the 37-year-old on June 11 for second-degree attempted murder with a firearm.

The charges stem from an alleged incident that took place outside of an amateur boxing event on May 16 in Miami. Brown allegedly took a firearm from a security guard and fired two shots towards his former opponent, grazing the victim in the head and neck area.

In the month since the arrest warrant was issued, he has yet to turn himself in or address the accusations made against him.

This is just the latest controversy for the former NFL wide receiver since his abrupt departure from his football career. After winning his first and only Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in February 2021, he rejoined the team for the following season.

In January 2022, after being upset with his lack of playing time, he disrobed on the field at MetLife Stadium in a game against the New York Jets and proceeded to walk off the field, ending his NFL career.

