"Is this a joke????" - NFL fans react as Christian McCaffrey’s pregnant wife Olivia Culpo advises packing ‘tripod’ in hospital bag to film birth

With the due date almost around the corner, Christian McCaffrey’s wife, Olivia Culpo, has started to plan her upcoming hospital visit. Culpo said she has finished packing her hospital bag for the delivery and, on Friday, she gave fans a glimpse inside.

The former Miss USA pageant shared a TikTok post featuring a clip in which she went through her bags of "essentials" for her upcoming hospital visit. While Culpo showed a lot of things in the video, her "electronics bag" caught the attention of many fans.

Culpo showed all the cameras she packed in her bag, along with other things like "chargers."

"I have a whole electronics bag," she said. "A nice camera, a cool camera, recorder. Headphones, phone chargers, laptop chargers, I also brought an extension cord. If you are filming your birth, bring your tripod."

Many fans found Culpo's hospital bag "overpacked" and shared their reactions in the comments section of her post.

"Is this a joke????" a fan commented.

"Where is the portable grill?" another fan asked.

"OLIVIA ARE YOU MOVING TO THE HOSPITAL," a fan wrote.

Fans react as Olivia Culpo advises packing ‘tripod’ in hospital bag to film birth (Image Credit: Culpo/TikTok)

Some fans found Olivia Culpo "cute" for packing so many things in her hospital bag. One such fan commented:

"Olivia is too cute. The hospital must be so thrilled she's moving in."

"Pregnant Olivia is my favorite Olivia," another fan said.

"Omg, it just kept going. You are prepared," a fan wrote.

Christian McCaffrey’s wife Olivia Culpo revealed her first post-labour meal

Apart from her hospital bag, Olivia Culpo has also decided which meal she has already planned on eating after giving birth to her first child. Culpo talked about her itinerary post-labor during an interview with People in May.

"I definitely really want champagne. Champagne and whatever else comes with it, I'll be excited to eat it," Culpo said.

Culpo also said she was "very excited" and "grateful" for her first pregnancy experience. Before sharing a glimpse into her hospital bag, Culpo went viral for her NSFW maternity photoshoot.

